/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM
152 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lake Bryan, TX
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Lakewood Estates
5724 Paseo Place
5724 Paseo Pl, Lake Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1777 sqft
The Miguel plan is a delightful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Open plan offers view of family and dining room from kitchen, great for gatherings. All bedrooms up.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Benchley Oaks
2087 West Osr
2087 W Osr, Lake Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1510 sqft
Escape to the country but close to the city! This 3 bed 2 bath home sits on five acres of land and has been completely remodeled. Large living room with fireplace plus a bonus room overlooking the massive fenced backyard and land.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Lakewood Estates
5706 Paseo Place
5706 Paseo Pl, Lake Bryan, TX
The Devonhurst II floorplan is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story family home. This home offers a dining room, large upstairs master bedroom, and view from the kitchen to the family room.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Bryan
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Carver-Kemp
2000 Oakwood Forest Drive
2000 Oakwood Forest Dr, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1701 sqft
The Reveille plan - The first floor of this home is a great family gathering area. There is a dining room area as you enter, a great open living room with views into the kitchen, and half bath conveniently near the kitchen and living room.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Carver-Kemp
1020 Marquis Drive
1020 Marquis Dr, Bryan, TX
The Darrel floorplan is a terrific 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Offers downstairs master bedroom and a gameroom upstairs. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Carver-Kemp
1135 Marquis Drive
1135 Marquis Dr, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1425 sqft
Explore The Duffy II, the home you've been searching for. This stunning 1425 sq. ft., 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, two-story home will make you never want to leave.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Carver-Kemp
1013 Marquis Drive
1013 Marquis Dr, Bryan, TX
The Devonhurst II floorplan is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story family home. This home offers a dining room, large upstairs master bedroom, and view from the kitchen to the family room.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Carver-Kemp
2101 Eastwood Court
2101 Eastwood Ct, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1556 sqft
The Wellborn plan is a comfortable one-story home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Walk into your home and enjoy the openness in the common living areas. Through the hallway are your bedrooms that are tucked in the back of the home.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
4945 Linda Lane
4945 Linda Lane, Brazos County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1609 sqft
Don't miss this peaceful country home nestled in Bryan, TX near the Expo center. The home features 3BD/2 Bath/1,609 SqFt, with lots of natural sunlight, and great views of the meadows that surround the property from all areas of the home.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
1005 Rice Drive
1005 Rice Dr, Bryan, TX
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Carver-Kemp
1012 Marquis Drive
1012 Marquis Dr, Bryan, TX
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Carver-Kemp
1005 Marquis Drive
1005 Marquis Dr, Bryan, TX
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs.
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Wonderland
807 East 24th Street
807 East 24th Street, Bryan, TX
This 1906 Victorian home is located near downtown Bryan and is only a short drive to Texas A&M University (6 miles to Kyle Field). The homes is being offered as a corporate furnished rental and will offer short term rental as well.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1021 Harper Lane
1021 Harper Ln, Bryan, TX
The Darrel floorplan is a terrific 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Offers downstairs master bedroom and a gameroom upstairs. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Carver-Kemp
1021 Marquis Drive
1021 Marquis Dr, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1777 sqft
The Miguel plan is a delightful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Open plan offers view of family and dining room from the kitchen. All bedrooms up.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Carver-Kemp
1004 Rice Drive
1004 Rice Dr, Bryan, TX
The Devonhurst II floorplan is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story family home. This home offers a dining room, large upstairs master bedroom, and view from the kitchen to the family room.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Carver-Kemp
1115 Crossing Drive
1115 Crossing Dr, Bryan, TX
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2002 Polmont Drive
2002 Polmont Dr, Bryan, TX
Clean almost new rental ready for immediate move in available!
1 of 8
Last updated March 9 at 09:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Carver-Kemp
2113 Oakwood Forest Drive
2113 Oakwood Forest Dr, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1309 sqft
The Doherty plan is a simple one story home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. A modern open concept with the living room, dining, and kitchen all in one room.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2108 Forge Hill Road
2108 Forge Hill Road, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1235 sqft
Available August 10th. Well maintained Home In Cottage Grove Subdivision. Great little community only 10 minutes to campus and a straight shot to campus. Refrigerator,gas stove, built-in dishwasher, microwave & separate breakfast area.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Carver-Kemp
1125 Marquis Drive
1125 Marquis Dr, Bryan, TX
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Carver-Kemp
1129 Crossing Drive
1129 Crossing Dr, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1777 sqft
The Miguel plan is a delightful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Open plan offers view of family and dining room from kitchen, great for gatherings. All bedrooms up.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
East Side
604 East 27th St.
604 East 27th Street, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
2008 sqft
604 East 27th St.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
North Oaks
3213 Wilkes St
3213 Wilkes Street, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1440 sqft
Charming 3 bed/ 2 bath in Bryan! Available for Immediate Move-in! - Don't miss out on this gem! Having been recently remodeled this property offers open floor-plan with vinyl flooring through out the main areas and carpet in the bedrooms, updated