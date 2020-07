Amenities

w/d hookup recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace microwave range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

Escape to the country but close to the city! This 3 bed 2 bath home sits on five acres of land and has been completely remodeled. Large living room with fireplace plus a bonus room overlooking the massive fenced backyard and land. New carpet and fresh paint throughout. Washer/dryer connections in the unit. Have a horse? Rent includes the use of horse stalls as well as a turn out pasture. Only 10-12 minutes to RELLIS Campus or Bryan.