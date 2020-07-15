/
lake bryan
221 Apartments for rent in Lake Bryan, TX📍
Lakewood Estates
5724 Paseo Place
5724 Paseo Pl, Lake Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1777 sqft
The Miguel plan is a delightful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Open plan offers view of family and dining room from kitchen, great for gatherings. All bedrooms up.
Benchley Oaks
2087 West Osr
2087 W Osr, Lake Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1510 sqft
Escape to the country but close to the city! This 3 bed 2 bath home sits on five acres of land and has been completely remodeled. Large living room with fireplace plus a bonus room overlooking the massive fenced backyard and land.
Lakewood Estates
5706 Paseo Place
5706 Paseo Pl, Lake Bryan, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1870 sqft
The Devonhurst II floorplan is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story family home. This home offers a dining room, large upstairs master bedroom, and view from the kitchen to the family room.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Bryan
Verified
Retreat at 2818
3301 Providence Ave, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$659
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Retreat at 2818 offers affordable apartments in Bryan, Texas, right outside of College Station, Texas. Our community provides a convenient apartment living experience rivaled by no other property in the Bryan/College Station area.
Carver-Kemp
2000 Oakwood Forest Drive
2000 Oakwood Forest Dr, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1701 sqft
The Reveille plan - The first floor of this home is a great family gathering area. There is a dining room area as you enter, a great open living room with views into the kitchen, and half bath conveniently near the kitchen and living room.
Carver-Kemp
1020 Marquis Drive
1020 Marquis Dr, Bryan, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1687 sqft
The Darrel floorplan is a terrific 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Offers downstairs master bedroom and a gameroom upstairs. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system.
Carver-Kemp
1135 Marquis Drive
1135 Marquis Dr, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1425 sqft
Explore The Duffy II, the home you've been searching for. This stunning 1425 sq. ft., 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, two-story home will make you never want to leave.
Carver-Kemp
1013 Marquis Drive
1013 Marquis Dr, Bryan, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1870 sqft
The Devonhurst II floorplan is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story family home. This home offers a dining room, large upstairs master bedroom, and view from the kitchen to the family room.
Carver-Kemp
2101 Eastwood Court
2101 Eastwood Ct, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1556 sqft
The Wellborn plan is a comfortable one-story home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Walk into your home and enjoy the openness in the common living areas. Through the hallway are your bedrooms that are tucked in the back of the home.
4945 Linda Lane
4945 Linda Lane, Brazos County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1609 sqft
Don't miss this peaceful country home nestled in Bryan, TX near the Expo center. The home features 3BD/2 Bath/1,609 SqFt, with lots of natural sunlight, and great views of the meadows that surround the property from all areas of the home.
1005 Rice Drive
1005 Rice Dr, Bryan, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2039 sqft
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs.
Carver-Kemp
1012 Marquis Drive
1012 Marquis Dr, Bryan, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2039 sqft
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs.
Carver-Kemp
1005 Marquis Drive
1005 Marquis Dr, Bryan, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2039 sqft
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs.
Downtown Bryan
211 N Main Street
211 North Main Street, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,450
1400 sqft
Gorgeous, unique 1400 sq. ft. 1 bedroom, 1 bath loft located in historical downtown Bryan. This loft features a LARGE BALCONY facing Main St. in historical downtown Bryan.
Wonderland
807 East 24th Street
807 East 24th Street, Bryan, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3300 sqft
This 1906 Victorian home is located near downtown Bryan and is only a short drive to Texas A&M University (6 miles to Kyle Field). The homes is being offered as a corporate furnished rental and will offer short term rental as well.
1021 Harper Lane
1021 Harper Ln, Bryan, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1687 sqft
The Darrel floorplan is a terrific 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Offers downstairs master bedroom and a gameroom upstairs. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system.
Carver-Kemp
1021 Marquis Drive
1021 Marquis Dr, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1777 sqft
The Miguel plan is a delightful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Open plan offers view of family and dining room from the kitchen. All bedrooms up.
Carver-Kemp
1004 Rice Drive
1004 Rice Dr, Bryan, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1870 sqft
The Devonhurst II floorplan is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story family home. This home offers a dining room, large upstairs master bedroom, and view from the kitchen to the family room.
Downtown Bryan
305 West 27th Street
305 West 27th Street, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
740 sqft
The Dechiro has 20 residential lofts on the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd floors.
Carver-Kemp
1115 Crossing Drive
1115 Crossing Dr, Bryan, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2039 sqft
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs.
Carver-Kemp
305 North Parker Ave., Unit 127
305 North Parker Avenue, Bryan, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
700 sqft
Real lofts in Downtown Bryan! Simply beautiful and like nothing else in Bryan or College station.
Northwood
2361 N. Earl Rudder Frwy
2361 North Earl Rudder Freeway Frontage Road, Bryan, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
850 sqft
Two bedrooms with one bath, duplex, recently renovated and modernized. The home has ceramic tile flooring throughout. An updated kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space.
2002 Polmont Drive
2002 Polmont Dr, Bryan, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1647 sqft
Clean almost new rental ready for immediate move in available!
3021 North Texas
3021 North Texas Avenue, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
416 sqft
The apartment will include the yard in the back and the covered car parking in front of it. The owner will take care of mowing.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Lake Bryan area include Texas A & M University-College Station. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lake Bryan from include Bryan, College Station, Hempstead, and Brenham.