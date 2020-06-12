/
2 bedroom apartments
133 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in La Porte, TX
15 Units Available
Gateway Grove
316 2nd St, La Porte, TX
2 Bedrooms
$759
700 sqft
Close to Atkinson Island Wildlife Park, Morgan's Point and Sylvan Beach. Pet-friendly property includes parking, gym and pool. One-, two- and three-bedroom units available. Apartments have large closets, pantry and private balcony or patio.
335 Units Available
Domain at Morgan's Landing
3300 Bay Area Blvd., La Porte, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1168 sqft
This is the new face of La Porte: an all-inclusive, luxury apartment community in La Porte, Texas where residents engage in every moment and experience life as it should be…in living color.
10 Units Available
College View Apartments
3333 Luella Blvd, La Porte, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
930 sqft
Stunning, resort-like setting with large pool and sundeck. Spacious layouts and open floor plans. Lovely, well-maintained apartments. On-site pool, garden area and fitness center. Minutes from area attractions and parks.
14 Units Available
The Plaza at San Jacinto
3331 Luella Blvd, La Porte, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
967 sqft
Just minutes from the Sam Houston Parkway and Texas waterfront. Attractive 1-3 bedroom units featuring eat-in kitchens, walk-in closets and private patios. Residents enjoy full access to a clubhouse, swimming pool and 24-hour gym.
Results within 5 miles of La Porte
28 Units Available
Casa Palmas
3500 Red Bluff Rd, Pasadena, TX
2 Bedrooms
$780
936 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature kitchen pantry, shower and tub combo, and spacious walk-in closets. Community includes open courtyard, playground and pool. Located close to Sam Houston Tollway and Pasadena Freeway for commuters.
41 Units Available
Ashmore
4201 Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena, TX
2 Bedrooms
$965
903 sqft
Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring, glass tile backsplash and more. Located close to San Jacinto College Central and Ellington Airport. Community features playground, fitness center and sports courts.
20 Units Available
The Boulevard at Deer Park
401 W Pasadena Blvd, Deer Park, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
1074 sqft
YOUR TOUR OPTIONS: We are offering in-person tours or live video tours (e.g. FaceTime or Duo) by appointment only. We also have pre-recorded tours of many popular floor plans on our community website and Facebook page.
20 Units Available
Crenshaw Grand Apartments
5400 Crenshaw Rd, Pasadena, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
958 sqft
Imagine living near Clear Lake and downtown Houston. Get the best of both at Crenshaw Grand in Pasadena. This new pet-friendly community offers 1-2 bedrooms with granite counters, hardwoods, in-unit laundry and more.
64 Units Available
Preserve at Baywood
8300 Red Bluff Rd, Pasadena, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1164 sqft
Stylish homes with designer track and pendant lighting. Kitchens with ample counter space, wooden cabinetry. Pool with sun shelf. Grassy dog park with agility equipment, pergola for shade.
20 Units Available
Villages at Parktown
500 W Pasadena Blvd, Deer Park, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1035 sqft
Courtyards with grill areas and walking paths shaded by mature trees. Olympic-sized pool and spacious hot tub. Convenient living with online rent payments, on-site management, and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
48 Units Available
The Towers Seabrook
3300 Towers Blvd, Seabrook, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,593
1146 sqft
Luxurious units offer concierge lifestyle in seaside community. Internet cafe, tanning bed, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Swimming pool with community area for BBQs and hanging out.
3 Units Available
The Inverness
907 N Pruett St, Baytown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$860
716 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Inverness in Baytown. View photos, descriptions and more!
33 Units Available
The Park at Armand Bayou
4300 Bay Area Blvd, Pasadena, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1173 sqft
A gated luxurious community showcases elegantly landscapes grounds and a tropical lagoon-style community pool. Units include features such as crown molding, built-in shelving, designer carpet, and nine foot vaulted ceilings.
15 Units Available
The Life at Bay Pointe
2500 E James Ave, Baytown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$865
962 sqft
Located just a short distance from the Marina and Water Front District and Lee College. Flexible lease options for students. Two swimming pools, fitness center, laundry facility and volleyball court.
11 Units Available
4802 Sycamore
4802 Sycamore Ave, Pasadena, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
720 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4802 Sycamore in Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!
18 Units Available
Raintree
3300 Rollingbrook St, Baytown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$910
880 sqft
Comfortable homes with plush carpeting and a patio/balcony. Residents get access to a clubhouse, game room, and tennis court. Beat the heat in the pool. Near Pirates Bay Waterpark. Minutes from I-10.
8 Units Available
Willow Springs
3402 Preston Ave, Pasadena, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
860 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Tucked away from all the hustle, yet close to all your needs is where you'll find Willow Springs.
27 Units Available
Bar Harbor Apartments
2601 North Repsdorph Road, Seabrook, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,091
946 sqft
Located in the heart of Clear Lake with close proximity to the water and Kemah Boardwalk. Newly renovated units feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and fireplace. Pool, gym and heated spa. 24-hour concierge.
30 Units Available
Hawthorne at Crenshaw
4811 E Sam Houston Pkwy S, Pasadena, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1011 sqft
New luxury apartment community located just off the Sam Houston Parkway. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and washer/dryers. On-site pool, outdoor kitchen and billiard room.
Contact for Availability
Verve Apartments
3201 Garth Rd, Baytown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$899
920 sqft
Located near Highway 330 and Highway 146. Contemporary apartments featuring ceiling fans, walk-in closets, and gourmet kitchens with energy-efficient appliances and ceramic tile backsplashes. Amenities include BBQ grilling areas and an outdoor games area.
10 Units Available
Avery at Deer Park
401 McDermott St, Deer Park, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,234
1103 sqft
Beautiful brick apartments surround a crystal-clear pool. Residents receive high-class amenities like trash valet, walk-in closets, an on-site clubhouse and in-unit fireplaces. Located minutes from Parktown Center East and within walking distance of Abshier Stadium.
4 Units Available
Cedar Bluff
5930 Red Bluff Rd, Pasadena, TX
2 Bedrooms
$860
893 sqft
Welcome to Cedar Bluff where you will want to call our 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans My Home.
18 Units Available
Regatta Bay Apartment Homes
2555 Repsdorph Rd, Seabrook, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,104
897 sqft
Set Your Sails Towards Regatta Bay! Regatta Bay Apartments offers spacious one, two, and three bedroom floor plans and were designed with your needs in mind.
7 Units Available
The Broadwater
5045 Crenshaw Rd, Pasadena, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
1017 sqft
Residents live on beautifully landscaped grounds with an extraordinary staff. Casual yet exquisite apartments that have access to many amenities such as a resort-style pool, a billiards room, and a pet play park. Conveniently located to maximize the Pasadena experience.
