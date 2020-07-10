9838 Rustic Rock Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly fireplace

fireplace granite counters patio / balcony pet friendly

Price: $1495

Security Deposit: $1295

Processing fee: $200

Sq Feet: 1646

Bedroom:3

Baths: 2

Heating: central

Cooling: central

Appliances:



Extras: Wow! Cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in the well established Fairmont Park West community. Priced to lease fast! Kitchen with granite counters, plenty of cabinet and counter space. Open living room with great natural lighting and cozy fireplace. Spacious bedrooms. Walk-in master closet. Nice sized back yard with patio area. Don't wait...won't last long!



