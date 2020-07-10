All apartments in La Porte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9838 Rustic Rock Road

9838 Rustic Rock Road · No Longer Available
Location

9838 Rustic Rock Road, La Porte, TX 77571

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

**NOW OFFERING $200 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT!!!**

Price: $1495
Security Deposit: $1295
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1646
Bedroom:3
Baths: 2
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances:

Extras: Wow! Cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in the well established Fairmont Park West community. Priced to lease fast! Kitchen with granite counters, plenty of cabinet and counter space. Open living room with great natural lighting and cozy fireplace. Spacious bedrooms. Walk-in master closet. Nice sized back yard with patio area. Don't wait...won't last long!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9838 Rustic Rock Road have any available units?
9838 Rustic Rock Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Porte, TX.
What amenities does 9838 Rustic Rock Road have?
Some of 9838 Rustic Rock Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9838 Rustic Rock Road currently offering any rent specials?
9838 Rustic Rock Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9838 Rustic Rock Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 9838 Rustic Rock Road is pet friendly.
Does 9838 Rustic Rock Road offer parking?
No, 9838 Rustic Rock Road does not offer parking.
Does 9838 Rustic Rock Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9838 Rustic Rock Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9838 Rustic Rock Road have a pool?
No, 9838 Rustic Rock Road does not have a pool.
Does 9838 Rustic Rock Road have accessible units?
No, 9838 Rustic Rock Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9838 Rustic Rock Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 9838 Rustic Rock Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9838 Rustic Rock Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 9838 Rustic Rock Road does not have units with air conditioning.

