4921 Archway Drive

Amenities

garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

Looking for a nice home in a nice area with good schools? This is it! La Porte is a great community to live and work in you get the best of suburban living with easy access to highways to get to the City. This house boasts large bedrooms, ample closet space, and a large yard. With a split floor plan so master bedroom separated from secondary bedrooms The master bath features a large walk-in shower. You will love walking into this very open floor plan. With the holiday upon us, this home will be perfect to host a for a great get together. Rental in this area doesn't last long Call today to see in person!