All apartments in La Porte
Find more places like 4921 Archway Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Porte, TX
/
4921 Archway Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4921 Archway Drive

4921 Archway Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Porte
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4921 Archway Drive, La Porte, TX 77571

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Looking for a nice home in a nice area with good schools? This is it! La Porte is a great community to live and work in you get the best of suburban living with easy access to highways to get to the City. This house boasts large bedrooms, ample closet space, and a large yard. With a split floor plan so master bedroom separated from secondary bedrooms The master bath features a large walk-in shower. You will love walking into this very open floor plan. With the holiday upon us, this home will be perfect to host a for a great get together. Rental in this area doesn't last long Call today to see in person!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4921 Archway Drive have any available units?
4921 Archway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Porte, TX.
Is 4921 Archway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4921 Archway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4921 Archway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4921 Archway Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Porte.
Does 4921 Archway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4921 Archway Drive offers parking.
Does 4921 Archway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4921 Archway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4921 Archway Drive have a pool?
No, 4921 Archway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4921 Archway Drive have accessible units?
No, 4921 Archway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4921 Archway Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4921 Archway Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4921 Archway Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4921 Archway Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Domain at Morgan's Landing
3300 Bay Area Blvd.
La Porte, TX 77571
The Plaza at San Jacinto
3331 Luella Blvd
La Porte, TX 77571
Gateway Grove
316 2nd St
La Porte, TX 77571
College View Apartments
3333 Luella Blvd
La Porte, TX 77571

Similar Pages

La Porte 1 BedroomsLa Porte 2 Bedrooms
La Porte Apartments with ParkingLa Porte Apartments with Pool
La Porte Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TX
Humble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXDeer Park, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TXAngleton, TX
Clute, TXChannelview, TXCinco Ranch, TXBellaire, TXPecan Grove, TXFreeport, TXRichwood, TXNassau Bay, TXDayton, TXHitchcock, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine