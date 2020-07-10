3515 Gladwyne Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful home with newly installed tile floors, carpet, and fresh paint throughout! This light and bright home opens to a grand entry way, has two separate living spaces and a gorgeous gas log fire place for those cozy winter nights. The kitchen offers tons of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances, and bay windows in the breakfast area. Large master bedroom offers high ceilings and spacious master bathroom with double sinks and a ample sized closet. Game-room upstairs! Huge backyard has a great deck to entertaining and no back neighbors for added privacy. This home will not last, schedule your showing today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.