All apartments in La Porte
Find more places like 3515 Gladwyne Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Porte, TX
/
3515 Gladwyne Lane
Last updated January 21 2020 at 6:10 PM

3515 Gladwyne Lane

3515 Gladwyne Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Porte
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3515 Gladwyne Lane, La Porte, TX 77571

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful home with newly installed tile floors, carpet, and fresh paint throughout! This light and bright home opens to a grand entry way, has two separate living spaces and a gorgeous gas log fire place for those cozy winter nights. The kitchen offers tons of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances, and bay windows in the breakfast area. Large master bedroom offers high ceilings and spacious master bathroom with double sinks and a ample sized closet. Game-room upstairs! Huge backyard has a great deck to entertaining and no back neighbors for added privacy. This home will not last, schedule your showing today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3515 Gladwyne Lane have any available units?
3515 Gladwyne Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Porte, TX.
What amenities does 3515 Gladwyne Lane have?
Some of 3515 Gladwyne Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3515 Gladwyne Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3515 Gladwyne Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3515 Gladwyne Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3515 Gladwyne Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3515 Gladwyne Lane offer parking?
No, 3515 Gladwyne Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3515 Gladwyne Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3515 Gladwyne Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3515 Gladwyne Lane have a pool?
No, 3515 Gladwyne Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3515 Gladwyne Lane have accessible units?
No, 3515 Gladwyne Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3515 Gladwyne Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3515 Gladwyne Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3515 Gladwyne Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3515 Gladwyne Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Domain at Morgan's Landing
3300 Bay Area Blvd.
La Porte, TX 77571
The Plaza at San Jacinto
3331 Luella Blvd
La Porte, TX 77571
Gateway Grove
316 2nd St
La Porte, TX 77571
College View Apartments
3333 Luella Blvd
La Porte, TX 77571

Similar Pages

La Porte 1 BedroomsLa Porte 2 Bedrooms
La Porte Apartments with ParkingLa Porte Apartments with Pool
La Porte Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TX
Humble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXDeer Park, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TXAngleton, TX
Clute, TXChannelview, TXCinco Ranch, TXBellaire, TXPecan Grove, TXFreeport, TXRichwood, TXNassau Bay, TXDayton, TXHitchcock, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine