Last updated October 3 2019 at 9:39 AM

201 W F. Street #E201

201 West F Street · No Longer Available
Location

201 West F Street, La Porte, TX 77571

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
201 W F. Street #E201 Available 11/15/19 201 F. Street #E201 - ***SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

Price: $1000
Security Deposit: $800
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1080
Bedroom: 2
Baths: 1.5
Heating: Central Electric
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances:

Extras: Come see this spacious 2 story condo with 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths! It has a nice sized living area with plenty of natural light. The kitchen features plenty of cabinet space and a lovely breakfast bar. Both bedrooms are great sized and located upstairs. Also, it's located near the water and a public library. Don't wait...won't last long!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!

(RLNE2410855)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 W F. Street #E201 have any available units?
201 W F. Street #E201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Porte, TX.
Is 201 W F. Street #E201 currently offering any rent specials?
201 W F. Street #E201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 W F. Street #E201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 201 W F. Street #E201 is pet friendly.
Does 201 W F. Street #E201 offer parking?
No, 201 W F. Street #E201 does not offer parking.
Does 201 W F. Street #E201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 W F. Street #E201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 W F. Street #E201 have a pool?
No, 201 W F. Street #E201 does not have a pool.
Does 201 W F. Street #E201 have accessible units?
No, 201 W F. Street #E201 does not have accessible units.
Does 201 W F. Street #E201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 W F. Street #E201 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 201 W F. Street #E201 have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 W F. Street #E201 does not have units with air conditioning.

