201 W F. Street #E201 Available 11/15/19 201 F. Street #E201 - ***SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.
Price: $1000
Security Deposit: $800
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1080
Bedroom: 2
Baths: 1.5
Heating: Central Electric
Cooling: Central Electric
Extras: Come see this spacious 2 story condo with 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths! It has a nice sized living area with plenty of natural light. The kitchen features plenty of cabinet space and a lovely breakfast bar. Both bedrooms are great sized and located upstairs. Also, it's located near the water and a public library. Don't wait...won't last long!
Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
