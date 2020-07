Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

Don't miss your chance to make this beautiful three-bedroom, two-bathroom, La Porte house into a home. Located right off of Underwood and Fairmont Pkwy, puts you only a short drive from Sylvan Beach, Highway 225 and 146. With Houston and Galveston only a short commute away! This well-maintained home is waiting for you!