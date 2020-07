Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

You'll love this gorgeous updated 2 story home nestled in a quiet established neighborhood. This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home will give you 2500 sq. ft. of generous space to move about without losing that cozy atmosphere when its time to cuddle up by the fireplace with a good book. Wake up each morning with the tranquil sounds of nature. Beautiful curb appeal on a cul-de- sac with only 3 homes. No HOA. This will not last long.