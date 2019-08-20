All apartments in La Marque
Last updated August 20 2019 at 4:30 PM

2530 Jackson St

2530 Jackson St · No Longer Available
Location

2530 Jackson St, La Marque, TX 77568

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f6add4f053 ---- Welcome to 2530 Jackson! Located just minutes from the Gulf Freeway, this lovely home makes for an easy commute to surrounding Galveston areas and Houston. Nestled on a quiet and calm street this 3 bedroom 2 bath makes for the ideal space. Completely refreshed from the inside and out with brand new tile throughout, updated fixtures, large mirrors, and fresh paint. The kitchen has been fully updated with new soft closing cabinets and drawers. Brand new appliances and granite countertops throughout! The attached garage features a space for a car or can be utilized numerous ways. Step out onto the spacious backyard! Fenced with plenty of room. Apply now! *NOT ADVERTISED ON FACEBOOK* *SECTION 8 WELCOME* Application link is: https://rentapp.zipreports.com/apply/pinpropertygroup/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

