2530 Jackson St

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters garage recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f6add4f053 ---- Welcome to 2530 Jackson! Located just minutes from the Gulf Freeway, this lovely home makes for an easy commute to surrounding Galveston areas and Houston. Nestled on a quiet and calm street this 3 bedroom 2 bath makes for the ideal space. Completely refreshed from the inside and out with brand new tile throughout, updated fixtures, large mirrors, and fresh paint. The kitchen has been fully updated with new soft closing cabinets and drawers. Brand new appliances and granite countertops throughout! The attached garage features a space for a car or can be utilized numerous ways. Step out onto the spacious backyard! Fenced with plenty of room. Apply now! *NOT ADVERTISED ON FACEBOOK* *SECTION 8 WELCOME* Application link is: https://rentapp.zipreports.com/apply/pinpropertygroup/