Amenities

pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Great rental in Kirby! - Covered parking and storage shed. Big fenced backyard, mature trees, quiet street, close to 35/410, Randolph AFB, BAMC and Ft. Sam.



Please apply at www.TimParkerPM.com, make sure you check the Application Guidelines under Tenant Resources in our website. Also submit copy of ID and last 2 pay stubs.



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1610351?source=marketing



(RLNE2067403)