Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Newly remodeled Two Bedroom with new paint and flooring. Plank flooring- hard surfaces throughout. Large galley style kitchen with new countertops and tile backsplash. New stainless appliances. Patio with green area. Full size washer/dryer connections.

Small, 40 unit community in Hooks, TX. Lying next to the Red River Arsenal and Interstate 30 and moments from both New Boston or Texarkanna. Get that small town experience with only a short commute to Texarkanna.