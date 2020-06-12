Apartment List
/
TX
/
kilgore
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:55 AM

14 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Kilgore, TX

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3510 Garland Rd
3510 Garland Road, Kilgore, TX
County Living with City Convenience! - Property Id: 287202 This house was updated just 2 years ago, but it's been lived in for a few years, so it's no longer perfect.
Results within 10 miles of Kilgore
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:01am
11 Units Available
Bella Oaks
300 Lake Lamond Rd, Longview, TX
3 Bedrooms
$825
1088 sqft
Welcome to Bella Oaks Apartments in Longview, TX, where providing our residents with a peaceful, clean and welcoming living environment is our top priority.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
1319 E Fairmont
1319 East Fairmont Street, Longview, TX
3 Bedrooms
$950
1652 sqft
Come take a tour at this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, and 2 car garage home, located in a well established area of Longview. Home has a large living area, formal dining, good size rooms. Great covered back porch area for morning coffee and more.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1210 Cheryl St A
1210 West Cheryl Street, Longview, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1125 sqft
3BD / 2BA Duplex for Lease - Property Id: 99531 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/99531 Property Id 99531 (RLNE5847171)

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
616 Ruthlynn
616 Ruthlynn Drive, Longview, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
616 Ruthlynn Available 07/01/20 3/2/2 LISD Fenced Yard Pet Friendly - 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage Updated paint and flooring, granite counter tops, tile showers, wood burning fireplace. Wall oven and gas cooktop.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2216 S 12th St
2216 South Twelfth Street, Longview, TX
3 Bedrooms
$995
1056 sqft
Affordable, 3/1/1 - Fantastic Elementary School! - Property Id: 283485 Walking distance to LeTourneau University! Much better option than on-campus housing! Fantastic Elementary Schools! Hudson Elementary is a 10 out of 10.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1719 Julieanna Dr
1719 Julieanna Street, Longview, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1922 sqft
3/2 in Longview with Security System - Property Id: 276806 This property is available for Owner Finance. Contact us for more details. This is a three-bedroom two-bath house with an attached two-car garage.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2704 Fleetwood Dr
2704 Fleetwood Drive, Longview, TX
Fabulous newly completed remodeled for lease in North Longview!! Directly across from Longview Regional Hospital & close proximity to all of Longview's best shopping and dining yet situated in a very tranquil wooded area.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1104 America
1104 America Drive, Longview, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1104 America Available 07/01/20 3/2/1 PTISD FENCED YARD ALL NEW - 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage Updated kitchens and bathrooms, fresh paint, all new flooring. Laundry room, covered porch, wood burning fireplace.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2402 Smith Dr
2402 Smith Drive, Longview, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1090 sqft
UNDER CONSTRUCTION - BRAND NEW HOME COMING SOON! . . . 3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2301 Victory St
2301 Victory Street, Longview, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1090 sqft
UNDER CONSTRUCTION - BRAND NEW HOME COMING SOON! . . . 3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1213 Douglas St
1213 Douglas Street, Longview, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1090 sqft
UNDER CONSTRUCTION - BRAND NEW HOME COMING SOON! . . . 3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2202 S 12th St
2202 South Twelfth Street, Longview, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1090 sqft
UNDER CONSTRUCTION - BRAND NEW HOME COMING SOON! . . . 3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.

1 of 19

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
2605 George Richey
2605 East George Richey Road, Longview, TX
4/2 Fenced Yard and Pet Friendly - 4 bedroom 2 bath Split bedrooms, updated kitchen, large living area. Fenced yard. Pet Friendly Central heat and air. Washer and dryer connections. Storage shed in the back stays.

Similar Pages

Kilgore 3 BedroomsKilgore Apartments with Parking
Kilgore Dog Friendly Apartments
Kilgore Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tyler, TXLongview, TXNacogdoches, TX
Mount Pleasant, TXMarshall, TX
Bullard, TXWhitehouse, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Kilgore CollegeStephen F Austin State University
The University of Texas at Tyler
Tyler Junior College