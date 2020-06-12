/
3 bedroom apartments
14 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Kilgore, TX
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3510 Garland Rd
3510 Garland Road, Kilgore, TX
County Living with City Convenience! - Property Id: 287202 This house was updated just 2 years ago, but it's been lived in for a few years, so it's no longer perfect.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01am
11 Units Available
Bella Oaks
300 Lake Lamond Rd, Longview, TX
3 Bedrooms
$825
1088 sqft
Welcome to Bella Oaks Apartments in Longview, TX, where providing our residents with a peaceful, clean and welcoming living environment is our top priority.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
1319 E Fairmont
1319 East Fairmont Street, Longview, TX
3 Bedrooms
$950
1652 sqft
Come take a tour at this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, and 2 car garage home, located in a well established area of Longview. Home has a large living area, formal dining, good size rooms. Great covered back porch area for morning coffee and more.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1210 Cheryl St A
1210 West Cheryl Street, Longview, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1125 sqft
3BD / 2BA Duplex for Lease - Property Id: 99531 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/99531 Property Id 99531 (RLNE5847171)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
616 Ruthlynn
616 Ruthlynn Drive, Longview, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
616 Ruthlynn Available 07/01/20 3/2/2 LISD Fenced Yard Pet Friendly - 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage Updated paint and flooring, granite counter tops, tile showers, wood burning fireplace. Wall oven and gas cooktop.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2216 S 12th St
2216 South Twelfth Street, Longview, TX
3 Bedrooms
$995
1056 sqft
Affordable, 3/1/1 - Fantastic Elementary School! - Property Id: 283485 Walking distance to LeTourneau University! Much better option than on-campus housing! Fantastic Elementary Schools! Hudson Elementary is a 10 out of 10.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1719 Julieanna Dr
1719 Julieanna Street, Longview, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1922 sqft
3/2 in Longview with Security System - Property Id: 276806 This property is available for Owner Finance. Contact us for more details. This is a three-bedroom two-bath house with an attached two-car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2704 Fleetwood Dr
2704 Fleetwood Drive, Longview, TX
Fabulous newly completed remodeled for lease in North Longview!! Directly across from Longview Regional Hospital & close proximity to all of Longview's best shopping and dining yet situated in a very tranquil wooded area.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1104 America
1104 America Drive, Longview, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1104 America Available 07/01/20 3/2/1 PTISD FENCED YARD ALL NEW - 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage Updated kitchens and bathrooms, fresh paint, all new flooring. Laundry room, covered porch, wood burning fireplace.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2402 Smith Dr
2402 Smith Drive, Longview, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1090 sqft
UNDER CONSTRUCTION - BRAND NEW HOME COMING SOON! . . . 3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2301 Victory St
2301 Victory Street, Longview, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1090 sqft
UNDER CONSTRUCTION - BRAND NEW HOME COMING SOON! . . . 3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1213 Douglas St
1213 Douglas Street, Longview, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1090 sqft
UNDER CONSTRUCTION - BRAND NEW HOME COMING SOON! . . . 3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2202 S 12th St
2202 South Twelfth Street, Longview, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1090 sqft
UNDER CONSTRUCTION - BRAND NEW HOME COMING SOON! . . . 3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
2605 George Richey
2605 East George Richey Road, Longview, TX
4/2 Fenced Yard and Pet Friendly - 4 bedroom 2 bath Split bedrooms, updated kitchen, large living area. Fenced yard. Pet Friendly Central heat and air. Washer and dryer connections. Storage shed in the back stays.