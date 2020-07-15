/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:04 PM
15 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Kaufman, TX
Last updated March 20 at 05:30 AM
136 Circle Drive
136 Circle Drive, Kaufman, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1918 sqft
Do not miss out on this charming home right in the heart of Kaufman.
Results within 10 miles of Kaufman
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
7462 Fm 2728
7462 Kaufman Road, Kaufman County, TX
This lovely 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home is perfect for a family. It's beautiful vaulted ceilings and crown moldings give this home a welcoming country character feel.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
406 S Main Street
406 South Main Street, Crandall, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1655 sqft
New flooring, paint, appliances, fixtures and more in this spacious home. Living area including porch conversion is nearly two thousand sf. Great location on an affordable house in Crandall. A six hundred twenty-five credit score is required.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
4002 Shawnee Trail
4002 Shawnee Trail, Kaufman County, TX
Lovely 4 bedroom home with 2 full bathrooms in Heartland Subdivision. Spacious kitchen overlooking the living area. Large master bedroom with a fantastic walk-in closet. Large fenced in backyard.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
2009 Kings Forest Dr
2009 Kings Forrest Drive, Kaufman County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1643 sqft
Great home in Heartland! - Built in 2007 with energy efficient features with open layout. Kitchen has black appliances to coordinate with countertops. Do not miss out on this beauty make an appointment to view today.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
2037 Moonlight Trail
2037 Moonlight Trail, Kaufman County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1596 sqft
Nice Home located in Heartland! Three bedroom; two bath; Government voucher accepted
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
6064 Co Rd 164
6064 County Road 164, Kaufman County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2016 sqft
$1850.00/mo, $1850.00 security deposit. Call Zachary at 469-585-0128. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
4008 Golden Rod Drive
4008 Golden Rod Drive, Kaufman County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1404 sqft
GREAT LOCATION NEAR I-20, WITH QUICK ACCESS TO SHOPPING, EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITES, ETC. DO NOT MISS OUT ON THIS NICE, CLEAN RENTAL PROPERTY IN CRANDALL ISD.
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1411 South Medora Street
1411 South Medora Street, Terrell, TX
APPLY TODAY!! This beautiful 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom home boasts an open concept and spacious bedrooms. Home is recently renovated and available for move-in immediately.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
207 5th
207 5th, Crandall, TX
Located in the Prestigious Sundown TX ISD! Over 2,000 Square Feet home! 4 bedroom 2 bath home that was completely updated in 2019! New Window, new central heating and air, vinyl plank flooring, Kitchen cabinets and much more!
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
119 Hamilton Drive
119 Hamilton Drive, Terrell, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1565 sqft
Lovely Brick House with Stone Accents. Home includes high ceilings, arched doorways, and rounded corners. Upgraded master bath with spacious closets. Granite kitchen counter tops with built-in Stove, Dishwasher, and Microwave.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
4016 Red Rock Drive
4016 Red Rock Drive, Kaufman County, TX
A 4 bedroom 2 bath home; the 4th one can be treated as study.
Last updated March 20 at 05:30 AM
14152 S Fm 148
14152 S Fm 148, Kaufman County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$700
1000 sqft
Cute, open living concept mobile home with 3 bedrooms and 1 and half bath. Home has fresh paint. Clean and ready to move in.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
113 Gordon Drive
113 Gordon Drive, Terrell, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
969 sqft
Don't miss out on this cute as a button rental home! Property boasts mature trees, a single car carport, a workshop in the backyard, and fencing both in front and back.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
4006 Rolling Rock Road
4006 Rolling Rock Road, Kaufman County, TX
LOVELY 4 BEDROOM, 2.1 BATH HOME IN THE HEARTLAND COMMUNITY!! Large Master downstairs, wood floors throughout, bright open kitchen, granite counter tops, and stainless appliances are just few of the upgrades.
