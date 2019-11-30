All apartments in Joshua
Find more places like 220 Joshua Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Joshua, TX
/
220 Joshua Boulevard
Last updated November 30 2019 at 11:46 PM

220 Joshua Boulevard

220 Joshua Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

220 Joshua Boulevard, Joshua, TX 76058

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
Move in ready duplex in Joshua ISD. Large living area upon entry. Breakfast nook over looks the kitchen and living area. Spacious kitchen with great cabinet and counter space plus a full size pantry. Three bedrooms all with great closet space. Fenced backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 Joshua Boulevard have any available units?
220 Joshua Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Joshua, TX.
Is 220 Joshua Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
220 Joshua Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Joshua Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 220 Joshua Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Joshua.
Does 220 Joshua Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 220 Joshua Boulevard offers parking.
Does 220 Joshua Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 Joshua Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Joshua Boulevard have a pool?
No, 220 Joshua Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 220 Joshua Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 220 Joshua Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Joshua Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 Joshua Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 220 Joshua Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 220 Joshua Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGrand Prairie, TXCarrollton, TXDenton, TXLewisville, TXMesquite, TXBedford, TXEuless, TX
Grapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXDeSoto, TXFlower Mound, TXBurleson, TXCleburne, TXEverman, TXBenbrook, TXWeatherford, TXGranbury, TX
Aledo, TXWhite Settlement, TXWestworth Village, TXMidlothian, TXWillow Park, TXHaltom City, TXRichland Hills, TXSaginaw, TXCedar Hill, TXHurst, TXAzle, TXWaxahachie, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryUniversity of Dallas
Eastfield College