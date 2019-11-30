Move in ready duplex in Joshua ISD. Large living area upon entry. Breakfast nook over looks the kitchen and living area. Spacious kitchen with great cabinet and counter space plus a full size pantry. Three bedrooms all with great closet space. Fenced backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 220 Joshua Boulevard have any available units?
220 Joshua Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Joshua, TX.
Is 220 Joshua Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
220 Joshua Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.