Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Country living at its finest, two story home, 4 bedrooms master down, 2 and one half baths on 1 acre. Well landscaped, lots of trees, large dining room, tile floors in kitchen, dining and living area, large open kitchen, granite countertops and some wood flooring. $50.00 app fee per person over 18.