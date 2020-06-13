/
accessible apartments
79 Accessible Apartments for rent in Jersey Village, TX
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
79 Units Available
Cue Luxury
20211 Longenbaugh Rd, Jersey Village, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,185
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,805
1439 sqft
Welcome to Cue Luxury Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Cypress, Texas. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Highline Urban Lofts
25222 Northwest Frwy, Jersey Village, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,065
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1158 sqft
No-hassle commute with instant access to the Metros Cypress Station. Convenient built-in shopping, coffee bar, fitness center, pool and putting green. Pet-friendly units with private balcony or patio and in-unit laundry.
Results within 1 mile of Jersey Village
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
45 Units Available
Retreat at Steeplechase
11245 West Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$909
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,404
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,576
1330 sqft
Beautiful complex situated on West Road just minutes from great food and entertainment and easy access to Willowbrook Mall. Resort-style pool, massage salon, movie theater and putting green on premises.
Results within 5 miles of Jersey Village
Last updated June 13 at 12:48am
Inwood North
2 Units Available
La Sonrisa
9021 Antoine Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$870
1100 sqft
La Sonrisa is a 40 unit Class B asset located in Northwest Houston. It was purchased in an off market transaction at an attractive price. Property was mismanaged with rents substantially below market and interiors with outdated finishes.
Last updated June 13 at 12:31am
Fairbanks - Northwest Crossing
17 Units Available
Beckley
7550 Wilshire Place Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1315 sqft
Faux wood flooring and brushed nickel fixtures. Monthly social activities and on-site management. Fast access to Highway 290/Northwest Freeway
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Westbranch
29 Units Available
Asheville at Spring Branch
10800 Clay Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1354 sqft
Beautiful hardwood floors and granite countertops make these one- to three-bedroom apartments stand out. Each features in-unit laundry, and there's a nice patio or balcony for relaxing outside.
Last updated June 13 at 12:18am
Spring Branch Central
51 Units Available
Northwest Corners
8520 Pitner Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$699
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
941 sqft
Choose from seven spacious floor plans and one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Units have in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Community features a swimming pool, coffee bar and 24-hour maintenance.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
The Estates at Hollister
7740 W Little York Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$927
1003 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,198
1322 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1647 sqft
The Estates at Hollister Apartments, Houston, TX is a stylish living complex offering bay windows and lofty ceilings, close to local amenities such as the North Cypress Medical Center. Features courtyard and BBQ/grill.
Last updated June 13 at 12:03am
Addicks - Park Ten
25 Units Available
The Lodge at Spring Shadows
10221 Centrepark Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1386 sqft
Wide open floor plans with plenty of natural light. Multi-level resort-style pool and hot tub. Walking paths, benches, and picnic tables set in mature landscaping. One mile to Beltway 8.
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Westbranch
194 Units Available
The Westerly
10333 Clay Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,186
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1189 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Call us today for more information! The Westerly artfully blends modern design, sleek interiors, and convenient living.
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
21 Units Available
Oak Grove
10770 Barely Ln, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$882
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,436
1255 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Oak Grove in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:49am
Fairbanks - Northwest Crossing
13 Units Available
Highland
6969 Hollister St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$980
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1038 sqft
Nine-foot ceilings and huge windows throughout. Monthly social activities. On-site management and courtesy patrol. Minutes to Highway 290/Northwest Freeway.
Results within 10 miles of Jersey Village
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Eldridge - West Oaks
6 Units Available
Myriad
1520 Enclave Pkwy, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$839
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
1075 sqft
Unique, private, and gated community offering the best in security and full amenities. Units include air conditioning, fireplace, hardwood floors, and laundry. Grounds are pet friendly and close to shopping and downtown metro activities.
Last updated June 13 at 01:10am
Eldridge - West Oaks
15 Units Available
Sunrise at Briar Forest
14695 Briar Forest Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,317
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,652
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units have custom cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Community offers infinity-edge pool, outdoor lounge and Wi-Fi access. Easy access to I-10, Beltway 8 and Grand Parkway.
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
27 Units Available
Raveneaux
14500 Cutten Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$905
952 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1620 sqft
Gated community located in one of the best school districts and within walking distance of the local shopping center. Surrounded by a wooded area that gives residents scenic views and some privacy. Units feature gourmet kitchens, large master bathrooms, and more. Old-fashioned clubhouse on-site.
Last updated June 13 at 01:07am
18 Units Available
The Cottages of Cypresswood
7203 Oakwood Glen Blvd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1106 sqft
Located close to Market Street and The Woodlands Mall for shopping, dining and entertainment. Community is pet-friendly and has a swimming pool. Units have hardwood floors and granite counters in kitchens.
Last updated June 13 at 01:00am
213 Units Available
Territory at Greenhouse
2500 Greenhouse Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,748
1523 sqft
Territory at Greenhouse is more than just an apartment community; it’s a stylish retreat that puts Cullen Park in your backyard and Katy’s best shopping and dining just a short distance from home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:55am
Lazy Brook - Timbergrove
66 Units Available
The Heights at 2121
2100 Tannehill Dr, Houston, TX
Studio
$720
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$795
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
946 sqft
Four saltwater pools for plenty of places to cool off in the summer. On-site pet park. Generous storage throughout every home, with walk-in closets in every floor plan. One mile to I-610.
Last updated June 13 at 12:55am
Greater Inwood
98 Units Available
Linda Vista Apartment Homes
5500 De Soto St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$724
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$918
876 sqft
Modern apartments with washer and dryer connections. Open living floor plans make entertaining easy. The complex has a covered pavilion equipped with barbecue grills. Located near Aron Ledet Park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:41am
Spring Branch West
78 Units Available
The Grove at Wilcrest
11070 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,360
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1303 sqft
Beautiful setting near CityCenter, popular restaurants and retail stores. In-unit washers and dryers. Large, open floor plans. On-site library, resident lounge and gourmet coffee bar.
Last updated June 13 at 12:45am
Westchase
9 Units Available
Walnut Terrace
2801 Walnut Bend Ln, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$665
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the Westchase District, close to Richmond and Westheimer. Apartments include crown molding, stackable washer-dryer connection, and ice maker. Community includes fitness center, tennis court, and internet cafe.
Last updated June 13 at 12:41am
Energy Corridor
16 Units Available
Live Oak
851 Threadneedle St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
914 sqft
Live Oak is a beautiful apartment community located in the Energy Corridor nestled in a peaceful neighborhood. We are a pet friendly community.
Last updated June 13 at 12:38am
Briarforest
41 Units Available
The Edison Apartment Homes
11770 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX
Studio
$765
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$815
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
984 sqft
Spacious, open floor plans all include walk-in closets. Many apartments also have built-in shelving and designer light fixtures. Within an easy walk of numerous dining options.
Last updated June 13 at 12:36am
45 Units Available
The Lakes at Cypresswood
9889 Cypresswood Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$998
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
1078 sqft
Play foosball in the clubhouse or work out in the fitness center. Enjoy the crown moldings and archways in the apartment homes. Walk to Kroger's, Red Fish Seafood or Willies Grill & Ice House.
