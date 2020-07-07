All apartments in Jersey Village
Find more places like 15633 Elwood Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jersey Village, TX
/
15633 Elwood Dr
Last updated May 11 2019 at 10:22 AM

15633 Elwood Dr

15633 Elwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jersey Village
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15633 Elwood Drive, Jersey Village, TX 77040

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Open Layout 3 Bedroom Home with a Huge Fenced Backyard - 15633 Elwood Dr, Jersey Village, TX is a single family home that contains 1,979 sq ft and was built in 1978. It contains 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

Filters into Post Elementary (Ranked 9 out of 10), Cook Middle School (Ranked 7 out of 10) and Jersey Village High School (Ranked 6 out of 10). HEB within 1 mile from your home.

Attached garage with additional exterior parking. Large fenced in backyard area with small storage unit.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3666062)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15633 Elwood Dr have any available units?
15633 Elwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jersey Village, TX.
Is 15633 Elwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
15633 Elwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15633 Elwood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 15633 Elwood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey Village.
Does 15633 Elwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 15633 Elwood Dr offers parking.
Does 15633 Elwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15633 Elwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15633 Elwood Dr have a pool?
No, 15633 Elwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 15633 Elwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 15633 Elwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 15633 Elwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 15633 Elwood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15633 Elwood Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 15633 Elwood Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highline Urban Lofts
25222 Northwest Frwy
Jersey Village, TX 77429
Regency at Park
11300 Regency Green Dr
Jersey Village, TX 77429
Cue Luxury
20211 Longenbaugh Rd
Jersey Village, TX 77433
Waterford Place at Riata Ranch
10880 Barker Cypress Rd
Jersey Village, TX 77433
ARIUM Towne Lake
17807 Lakecrest View Dr
Jersey Village, TX 77433
Brandon Oaks Apartments
11111 Saathoff Dr
Jersey Village, TX 77429
The Trails at Corinthian Creek
8655 Jones Rd
Jersey Village, TX 77065
Carrington Park at Huffmeister
14600 Huffmeister Rd
Jersey Village, TX 77429

Similar Pages

Jersey Village 1 BedroomsJersey Village 2 Bedrooms
Jersey Village 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsJersey Village Apartments with Balcony
Jersey Village Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TX
Texas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXSeabrook, TXAngleton, TXHuntsville, TXChannelview, TXCinco Ranch, TXBellaire, TX
Pecan Grove, TXWharton, TXNassau Bay, TXDayton, TXHitchcock, TXSealy, TXHempstead, TXManvel, TXBrookshire, TXMont Belvieu, TXCrosby, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Sam Houston State UniversitySan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch