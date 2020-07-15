/
50 Apartments for rent in Jarrell, TX📍
104 Everett CT
104 Everett Ct, Jarrell, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3034 sqft
Beautiful new build by Bellview Signature Homes. High end finishes including crown molding, granite countertops, wood-like tile throughout - NO CARPET. Please call our office for more information!
100 Everett CT
100 Everett Ct, Jarrell, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1528 sqft
Beautiful new build by Bellview Signature Homes. High end finishes includingcrown molding, granite countertops, wood-like tile throughout - NO CARPET. Please call our office for more information!
12800 N Interstate 35
12800 N Interstate 35, Jarrell, TX
Studio
$975
1 sqft
Great location for food truck, landscaping company, and an equipment rental company as well as other possibilities! High Traffic Area! Great Visibility!
105 Everett CT
105 Everett Ct, Jarrell, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1528 sqft
Beautiful new build by Bellview Signature Homes. High end finishes including crown molding, granite countertops, and more. Ready for move-in now! Wood-like tile throughout, no carpet! Please call our office for more information!
104 Bailey Kay CT
104 Bailey Kay Ct, Jarrell, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1528 sqft
Beautiful build by Bellview Signature Homes. High end finishes including crown molding, granite countertops, and more. See attached floor plan. Ready for move-in now! Please call our office for more information!
101 Bailey Kay CT
101 Bailey Kay Ct, Jarrell, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1527 sqft
Beautiful duplex by Bellview Signature Homes. Very well maintained and clean. High end finishes including crown molding, granite countertops, and more. Please call our office for more information!
225 Denson Ln
225 Denson Ln, Williamson County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1339 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom, 2.
225 Circle Way
225 Circle Way, Williamson County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1860 sqft
Open floor plan with large kitchen island and spacious yard. Complete online lease application on all tenants over 18. Qualifications: gross monthly income 3x rent, stable employment, good landlord references & no felonies.
233 Shale Dr
233 Shale Drive, Williamson County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1622 sqft
Contemporary modern home for lease! Stainless appliances, pest and landscaping included in lease, fenced in yard, storage building, ceiling fans throughout and so much more! No pets!
217 Koontz LOOP
217 Koontz Loop, Williamson County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1496 sqft
Great 3/2.5 home with large living area open to dining and kitchen space. All bedrooms upstairs. Large backyard. New refrigerator and water softener coming on 7/15/20! Easy access to I-35, Ronald Reagan Blvd., Killeen, Temple, and Georgetown.
Berry Creek
30611 Saint Andrews DR
30611 Saint Andrew's Drive, Georgetown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1934 sqft
This is the one you have been waiting for. Beautiful 3/2 + office/flex space, custom built one story home with granite countertops, wood laminate flooring, plantation shutters, stone fireplace, dark cabinets, large covered patio, no rear neighbors.
Linea Stillwater
901 Big Rocky Bend, Georgetown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,805
1353 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,839
1755 sqft
The peaceful neighborhood of Linea sits along the waterline of the San Gabriel River within historic Georgetown. Come home to more space, privacy and all the flexibility of renting but without the hassles of homeownership.
Parkview Estates
Parkview Place
2111 N Austin Ave, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$865
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,152
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1154 sqft
Parkview Place offers fantastic amenities that include on on-site dog park, a swimming pool, and a high tech fitness center. Our apartments offer spacious layouts with fully equipped kitchens with plenty of cabinet storage.
Waters Edge Apartment Homes
25 Waters Edge Cir, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,142
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1218 sqft
Welcome home to Water's Edge Luxury Apartment Homes where you can relax and enjoy a carefree lifestyle in a park-like setting surrounded by beautiful river and canyon views.
Bexley Wolf Ranch
2300 Wolf Ranch Pkwy, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just north of Austin, these apartments offer spectacular views of Texas Hill Country, all minutes from Georgetown's downtown historic district. Wood floors, resort-like pool, detached garages, stainless-steel appliances and gym with group fitness room.
Rivers Edge
115 Stone Mountain Rd, Georgetown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1485 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1882 sqft
A community of single-family detached rental homes, these units come with amenities like private front and back yards, two-car garages, beautiful quartz countertops and designer flooring.
Two Rivers
105 N Austin Ave, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,415
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1197 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Two Rivers in Georgetown. View photos, descriptions and more!
1145 Highknoll Ln
1145 Highknoll Ln, Georgetown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
2184 sqft
1145 Highknoll Ln Available 07/17/20 Brownstone - 2/2.5 Brownstone. 2 bedrooms up stairs with full baths, 1/2 bath in living room. Wood floors, stainless steel fridge, washer/dryer, downstairs, has office or extra bedroom with storage closet.
Downtown Georgetown
810 Rock St # 201
810 Rock Street, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,775
800 sqft
Luxury Condo Steps from Downtown Square - Steps away from Charming Downtown Georgetown, This luxurious 1 Bedroom 1-1/2 Bath condo has everything you're looking for. 3 Balconies. Large Cooks Kitchen has tons of cabinets, and a GAS cooktop. Pantry.
Sun City
160 Trail of the Flowers
160 Trail of the Flowers, Georgetown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,035
2170 sqft
160 Trail of the Flowers Available 09/15/20 Welcome Home to 160 Trail of the Flowers! Unfurnished Sun City Rental Available September 15th! - This amazing, unfurnished Bowie floor plan features: - Minimum lease term: 12 months - 3 bedroom, 2 bath -
120 River Bend Drive
120 River Bend Drive, Georgetown, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,292
1366 sqft
River Bend Drive, Georgetown, TX 78628 - 4 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Nathan Thomas, Central Metro Realty, (512) 357-8110. Available from: 07/14/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
1300 Salado Oaks Dr
1300 Salado Oaks Dr, Salado, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2340 sqft
1300 Salado Oaks Dr Available 08/01/20 QUIET COUNTRY 4 BEDROOM + BONUS ROOM - Need more room? If so, we have the perfect home for you! Located on one of Salado’s most picturesque streets, this well maintained 2340 square foot, 4 bedroom, 3 bath
Oakcrest
1400 RIVERY PARK BLVD
1400 Rivery Blvd, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
576 sqft
Experience contemporary style coupled with incomparable comfort at this beautiful community. With a variety of one, two, and three bedroom floor plans, you?re sure to find a layout that works for you and your family.
Oakcrest
128 River Road
128 River Road, Georgetown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2276 sqft
Spacious home has three large bedrooms, game room, formal dining, flex space, wet bar/butlers pantry, enclosed porch and more! Expansive kitchen has ample cooking space and storage areas.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Jarrell, the median rent is $670 for a studio, $753 for a 1-bedroom, $956 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,320 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Jarrell, check out our monthly Jarrell Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Jarrell area include Central Texas College, Huston-Tillotson University, McLennan Community College, Saint Edward's University, and Temple College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Jarrell from include Austin, Round Rock, Killeen, Waco, and Pflugerville.
Wells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBelton, TXNolanville, TX