Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher carport air conditioning media room carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking media room

Easy accessible to I-10, 610 and the beltway. Great school district Galena Park ISD. Grocery stores, pharmacy's, movie theater, park and doctors within walking distance. Huge backyard with covered porch. 2 car driveway with covered porch. Did not flood during Harvey or any other storm. New flooring, carpet, paint and fans. Friendly neighbors.