Last updated June 14 2020 at 1:01 PM

220 Apartments for rent in Hurst, TX with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Hurst renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Last updated June 14 at 12:58pm
16 Units Available
Valley Oaks
101 E Pipeline Rd, Hurst, TX
1 Bedroom
$831
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$943
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,656
1296 sqft
Spacious floorplans near the Mid Cities area. On-site fitness center, club house, kids park and large pool. Balconies in apartments. Washer and dryer hookups available.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
23 Units Available
Boulders
575 NE Loop 820, Hurst, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1352 sqft
Gated community in Hurst, Texas, close to I-820. Other nearby cities include Fort Worth and Arlington. Apartments have high ceilings with European-style kitchens and plenty of storage. Seven different floor plans to choose from.
Results within 1 mile of Hurst
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
23 Units Available
Enclave at Hometown
8601 Ice House Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1491 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,709
1444 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated June 14 at 12:16pm
9 Units Available
Point Loma Woods
1300 Shady Ln, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$863
545 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,162
1023 sqft
Relaxing apartment complex in Bedford, close to Dallas-Fort Worth Airport and the Texas 183 TEXpress. Apartments feature stylish wood flooring and accent walls. Amenities on site include water-scaped pools, clubroom and fitness center.
Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
14 Units Available
Venue at Hometown
9012 Courtenay St, North Richland Hills, TX
Studio
$1,149
901 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,079
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1134 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments close to schools, shops and restaurants. Units feature large garden tubs with separate stand-up shower, built-in wine racks and private patio/balcony.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
13 Units Available
The Delano at North Richland Hills
6250 Rosewood Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,228
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1304 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,764
1580 sqft
1-4 bedrooms available just off I-820. Recently renovated in highly modern style, with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, fireplaces and roomy walk-in closets. Laundry, pool and 24-hour gym on-site. Maintenance available around the clock.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
12 Units Available
The Meadows at North Richland Hills
8515 Boulevard 26, North Richland Hills, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1196 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,040
1388 sqft
Minutes from I-820 and close to Tarrant County Junior College. Stylish apartments with in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and a modern kitchen with appliances. Community includes concierge service, pool and tennis court.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
31 Units Available
26 at City Point
4201 City Point Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1083 sqft
WELCOME TO 26 AT CITY POINT 26 at City Point combines luxury features and designer interiors with the peaceful suburban location of North Richland Hills to create the ultimate lifestyle of comfort and convenience.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
16 Units Available
Dolce Living Home Town
6100 Ashbury St, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,180
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1430 sqft
Exquisite apartments with designer pendant lighting, espresso custom cabinets and carpeted bedrooms. Community luxuries include a yoga and aerobics room, poker room and Wi-Fi lounge. Close to I-820. Near Walker's Creek Park.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
River Trails
20 Units Available
Trinity Bell Gardens
9500 Trinity Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,130
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1499 sqft
Secure gated community 15 minutes from the center of Fort Worth. Short drive to the I-820. Amenities include clubhouse, dog park, pool and fitness center.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
1 Unit Available
The Brownstone Lofts & Townhomes
400 Pecan Bend Dr, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1060 sqft
Located near DFW Airport and area freeways. On-site amenities include clubhouse, curbside trash pickup, and pool. Homes feature new appliances, granite-styled countertops, and washers and dryers.
Last updated June 14 at 12:27pm
29 Units Available
Creek on Callway
3830 Booth Calloway Rd, Richland Hills, TX
Studio
$790
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$835
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1065 sqft
A thoughtfully designed community with black-on-black appliances gourmet kitchens, and wood blinds. Washer and dryer connections in-unit. Upgraded lighting, faux wood floors, and two-tone paint. Spacious exterior area.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
5 Units Available
Bedford Oaks
1400 Shady Ln, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
887 sqft
Within Bedford prime location, you have discovered a private community designed especially for people who desire a neighborhood lifestyle.
Last updated June 14 at 12:21pm
1 Unit Available
Plantation West
612 Booth Calloway, Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
1063 sqft
(RLNE2752697)
Last updated June 14 at 12:40pm
7 Units Available
North Hills Place
3817 Booth Calloway, Richland Hills, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
975 sqft
Discover your next home at North Hills Place Apartments in Fort Worth. Be sure to come for a visit to see the available floorplan options. The professional leasing team is ready for you to visit.
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Emerald Park Apartments
8341 Emerald Hills Way, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
972 sqft
Nestled in North Richland Hills, Texas on a secluded street canopied by stately oak trees is a uniquely original residential rental community. Emerald Park Apartment Homes offers something for every taste.
Results within 5 miles of Hurst
Last updated June 14 at 12:53pm
40 Units Available
The Roosevelt at Arlington Commons
425 East Lamar Boulevard, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,190
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
1222 sqft
Dreams do come true at The Roosevelt at Arlington Commons, an upscale community offering sophisticated, urban-style apartment living in The American Dream City Arlington.
Last updated June 14 at 12:41pm
Bedford Meadows
17 Units Available
Pecan Creek
2500 Central Dr, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$898
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
868 sqft
Pecan Creek offers urban living with a suburban feel. This pet-friendly community is close to all the cultural attractions of the Mid-Cities, Dallas and Fort Worth.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
23 Units Available
Elmsgate at Cliffside Apartments
1635 Jefferson Cliffs Way, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$911
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,186
1114 sqft
Near AT&T Stadium, The Cliffs are luxury apartment homes with a dog park, coffee bar and many more amenities. In-unit bonuses include carports, fireplaces and cable TV.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
46 Units Available
The Domain at Founders Parc
880 W Euless Blvd, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,270
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,365
1448 sqft
Call for an appointment today! Your new home awaits. (817) 898-5072
Last updated June 14 at 12:14pm
19 Units Available
Reserve at Central Park
2300 Central Park Blvd, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
915 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Reserve at Central Park in Bedford. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 12:40pm
16 Units Available
Vine South
2551 Hall Johnson Rd, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,110
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1425 sqft
Vine South is a true home within an apartment setting, with features including 9-foot ceilings and garden tubs, within the family-oriented Grapevine. Close to DFW Airport and Hwy 121 for easy commuting.
Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
29 Units Available
6Eleven Lamar
611 E Lamar Blvd, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$843
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,193
893 sqft
Elegant, modern community 20 minutes from Fort Worth near fishing, canoeing and boating. Top-notch fitness center, internet cafe, resort-style, free-form pool and relaxing picnic areas. Pet-friendly with a bark park.
Last updated June 14 at 12:29pm
Keller Town Center
11 Units Available
Arthouse
251 Town Center Ln, Keller, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,045
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, just steps from the Parks at Town Center. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Pet-friendly community offers 24-hour maintenance, courtyard, and pool.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Hurst, TX

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Hurst renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

