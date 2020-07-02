All apartments in Horseshoe Bay
300 Poker Chip - 10, Unit 10

300 Poker Chip #10 · (512) 807-0791
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

300 Poker Chip #10, Horseshoe Bay, TX 78657

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,150

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 744 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful Horseshoe Bay Condo With Incredible Lake View!

This one bedroom, two bathroom, 744 sqft condo offers an concept kitchen and living area equipped with granite countertops and a large bartop perfect for entertaining. Enjoy an absolutely spectacular view of the Hill Country as natural light fills the kitchen and living area from large windows and a sliding glass door leading to the deck. The back steps off of the deck lead down to a grassy area that backs up to a greenbelt where you will often see deer grazing! There is a stacked washer and dryer conveniently located in the master bathroom.
Rent is $1150 per month with a $1150 deposit. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. One year lease is required. There will be a $50 non refundable application fee for each tenant that applies over the age of 18. This unit will not be available to tour until July 16th!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Poker Chip - 10, Unit 10 have any available units?
300 Poker Chip - 10, Unit 10 has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 300 Poker Chip - 10, Unit 10 have?
Some of 300 Poker Chip - 10, Unit 10's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Poker Chip - 10, Unit 10 currently offering any rent specials?
300 Poker Chip - 10, Unit 10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Poker Chip - 10, Unit 10 pet-friendly?
No, 300 Poker Chip - 10, Unit 10 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horseshoe Bay.
Does 300 Poker Chip - 10, Unit 10 offer parking?
No, 300 Poker Chip - 10, Unit 10 does not offer parking.
Does 300 Poker Chip - 10, Unit 10 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 Poker Chip - 10, Unit 10 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Poker Chip - 10, Unit 10 have a pool?
No, 300 Poker Chip - 10, Unit 10 does not have a pool.
Does 300 Poker Chip - 10, Unit 10 have accessible units?
No, 300 Poker Chip - 10, Unit 10 does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Poker Chip - 10, Unit 10 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 Poker Chip - 10, Unit 10 has units with dishwashers.
Does 300 Poker Chip - 10, Unit 10 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 300 Poker Chip - 10, Unit 10 has units with air conditioning.
