300 Poker Chip - 10, Unit 10

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Beautiful Horseshoe Bay Condo With Incredible Lake View!



This one bedroom, two bathroom, 744 sqft condo offers an concept kitchen and living area equipped with granite countertops and a large bartop perfect for entertaining. Enjoy an absolutely spectacular view of the Hill Country as natural light fills the kitchen and living area from large windows and a sliding glass door leading to the deck. The back steps off of the deck lead down to a grassy area that backs up to a greenbelt where you will often see deer grazing! There is a stacked washer and dryer conveniently located in the master bathroom.

Rent is $1150 per month with a $1150 deposit. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. One year lease is required. There will be a $50 non refundable application fee for each tenant that applies over the age of 18. This unit will not be available to tour until July 16th!

Beautiful Horseshoe Bay Condo With Incredible Lake View!



This one bedroom, two bathroom, 744 sqft condo offers an concept kitchen and living area equipped with granite countertops and a large bartop perfect for entertaining. Enjoy an absolutely spectacular view of the Hill Country as natural light fills the kitchen and living area from large windows and a sliding glass door leading to the deck. The back steps off of the deck lead down to a grassy area that backs up to a greenbelt where you will often see deer grazing! There is a stacked washer and dryer conveniently located in the master bathroom.

Rent is $1150 per month with a $1150 deposit. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. One year lease is required. There will be a $50 non refundable application fee for each tenant that applies over the age of 18. This unit will not be available to tour until July 16th!