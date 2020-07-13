/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:18 AM
186 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Hornsby Bend, TX
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
15209 Parrish Lane
15209 Parrish Lane, Hornsby Bend, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1250 sqft
15209 Parrish Lane Available 08/01/20 Very clean updated 3/2/2 house in Austin's Colony - Great 1 story home (built in 2006), 2" blinds, wood laminate flooring, ceiling fans in most rooms, Family room is open to kitchen and breakfast area.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4000 Reeders Drive
4000 Reeders Drive, Hornsby Bend, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1890 sqft
4000 Reeders Drive Available 07/13/20 Cute 3/2 One-Story in Austin Colony! - Great 3BD/2.5BA brick house in Austin Colony with two-car garage and fenced backyard.
Results within 1 mile of Hornsby Bend
1 of 26
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3409 Tilmon Lane
3409 Tilmon Ln, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1308 sqft
3409 Tilmon Lane Available 06/05/20 CHARMING HOME IN AUSTIN'S COLONY - Charming build by DR Horton. Spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 bath house! Large open living room. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances- upgraded gas burner stove.
Results within 5 miles of Hornsby Bend
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
11907 Bastrop Street
11907 Bastrop Street, Manor, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2120 sqft
11907 Bastrop Street Available 08/15/20 House for Lease in Manor! - Large 3/2.5 open floor plan house in Wild Horse Creek with study, loft, garage and fenced backyard that backs to green space. Convenient Manor location near Austin and Toll 130.
Results within 10 miles of Hornsby Bend
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 06:36am
57 Units Available
Pleasant Valley
South Shore District
1333 Shore District Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,306
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1293 sqft
Close to Lady Bird Lake and minutes from downtown Austin. Gorgeous apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors. Residents have use of a pool, community garden and games room.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 06:37am
$
62 Units Available
Riverside
AMLI South Shore
1620 E Riverside Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,540
631 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,765
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,241
1196 sqft
Close to Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail, Lady Bird Lake, Norwood Tract Dog Park. Nearby Schools: St. Edward's University, Univ. of Texas, Travis Heights Elementary, Austin High, and Martin Middle School. On-site retail and restaurants, on-site UT Shuttle and Cap Metro.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
86 Units Available
Rosewood
Platform
2823 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$961
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,386
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,016
1202 sqft
Near rail access and close to all amenities. Residences have in-unit laundry, all appliances, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Dog grooming area and dog park. Cats are also allowed. Swimming pool, 24-hour gym and yoga.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
21 Units Available
East Cesar Chavez
Eastside Station
1700 E 4th St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,465
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1069 sqft
Timeless living meets stylish design in these apartments that have an 84 walkscore. Impress guests with unique hardwood flooring, granite counters, and spacious patio or balcony. Or, relax at the pool or coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 06:19am
14 Units Available
Riverside
Mesh 1 Apartments
2101 Elmont Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,305
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,209
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1023 sqft
Ideal location near I-35, the Colorado River and plenty of conveniences. Stunning, modern design throughout the property includes apartment interiors: in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and more. Car charging stations included.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 06:21am
6 Units Available
Riverside
Mesh 2
2103 Elmont Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,371
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,169
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
902 sqft
Bike storage, bbq, electric car charging, courtyard, parking and on-site laundry. Dogs and cats are allowed. On the shuttle route of the University of Texas and across the street from Antone's and Emo's bars.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 06:25am
6 Units Available
Windsor Park
Marq at Mueller
5700 Cameron Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable designer touches are standard in all of our apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 06:17am
$
27 Units Available
Mueller
AMLI on Aldrich
2401 Aldrich St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,622
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,318
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new apartments in the master-planned community of Mueller Aldrich St. Amenities include a maker workshop area, a tech lounge, courtyards with fireplaces and grills, a resort pool with cabanas and a pet spa.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 06:14am
33 Units Available
East Cesar Chavez
Residences At Saltillo
1211 East 5th Street, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,658
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,627
1245 sqft
Currently offering 2 MONTHS FREE Rent! *Select units only! Our office is open and we are accepting tours by appointment only! We are also available to assist you virtually during our regular business hours!Welcome to Residences at Saltillo, East
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 06:12am
$
28 Units Available
Central East Austin
AMLI Eastside
1000 San Marcos St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,726
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1336 sqft
Close to I-35, Texas State Cemetery, Waterloo Neighborhood Park, and Texas Capitol. Nearby Schools: Blackshear Elementary, Kealing Middle School, Johnston High, and University Medical Center Brackenridge. Marble bathroom countertops, oversized garden tubs, and 9' ceilings.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
45 Units Available
Govalle
The Guthrie
3218 Gonzales Street, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,295
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1280 sqft
Experience the best of Austin living at The Guthrie.
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
64 Units Available
Montopolis
East Vue Ranch Apartments
460 Bastrop Hwy SB, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,410
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1375 sqft
East Vue Ranch Apartments is the new relaxed and friendly premier Austin community, just Southeast of Downtown.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
35 Units Available
Riverside
Lenox Boardwalk
2515 Elmont Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,363
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1134 sqft
Apartment home community located close to I-35, downtown Austin and East 6th Street. Variety of floor plans with one and two bedrooms. Community has a fitness center, two pools and a rooftop terrace.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 06:25am
6 Units Available
Pecan Springs Springdale
Villas At Mueller
6103 Manor Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$959
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
976 sqft
Located in Austin's North Central District. Modern, spacious one-and two- bed apartments with striking architecture, vaulted ceilings, accent walls. Two laundromats on-site, bike racks, courtyard, barbecue area. Close to Austin's restaurants and shops.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 06:33am
18 Units Available
MLK-183
Fort Branch at Truman's Landing
5800 Techni Center Dr, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,446
1089 sqft
Great location, just minutes from downtown Capitol Center. Unit amenities include dishwasher, patio/balcony and washer/dryer hookup. Residents have access to gym, playground, pool, on-site laundry and internet.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 06:06am
40 Units Available
Riverside
South Shore
2005 Willow Creek Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$910
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$900
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
933 sqft
Pet friendly studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments minutes from downtown. Easy access to I-35, shopping, dining, entertainment. Modern kitchens with granite counters, on-site laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, business center, fitness room, internet cafe, trash valet.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 06:23am
$
15 Units Available
Riverside
Ovation
2425 E Riverside Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,138
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,808
1042 sqft
Cozy homes with large bedrooms and vertical blinds. Property highlights include a clubhouse, resort-style pool, and fitness center. By I-35 and bus stops along East Riverside Drive. Near Mabel Davis District Park.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 06:40am
14 Units Available
Pleasant Valley
Hillside Villas
2207 Wickersham Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1003 sqft
Searching for convenient urban apartment living? Look no further than Hillside Villas, an upscale apartment community located in the heart of Austin, Texas.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 06:12am
4 Units Available
Windsor Park
Velo Flats
2606 Wheless Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
950 sqft
In the desirable Windsor Park neighborhood near Highway 290 and I-35. Spacious floor plans with accent walls, stainless steel or black appliances, and wood floors. A retro-inspired community with picnic areas and a coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
14 Units Available
Windsor Hills
The Plaza at Windsor Hills
9601 Middle Fiskville Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,155
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
960 sqft
When you make your home at The Plaza at Windsor Hills, you’ll experience quality, comfortable apartment living without compromising on location.
