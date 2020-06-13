Apartment List
183 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Hornsby Bend, TX

Finding an apartment in Hornsby Bend that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
15129 SHELL BARK CV
15129 Shell Bark Cove, Hornsby Bend, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1522 sqft
3-2-2 - 1522 sq. ft. - $1500.00 - 15129 Shell Bark Cv - 3-2-2 -Spacious dining/living/kitchen w/open concept. Kitchen has lots of counter/cabinet space, stove, dishwasher, microwave & pantry closet. Separate laundry room w/garage access.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
15209 Parrish Lane
15209 Parrish Lane, Hornsby Bend, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1250 sqft
15209 Parrish Lane Available 08/01/20 Very clean updated 3/2/2 house in Austin's Colony - Great 1 story home (built in 2006), 2" blinds, wood laminate flooring, ceiling fans in most rooms, Family room is open to kitchen and breakfast area.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
5610 Netleaf Road
5610 Netleaf Road, Hornsby Bend, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1767 sqft
Forest Bluff Single Level 2004-Built 1767sqft 3br+Study/Office & 2 Full Bathrooms ::: Bright & Spacious Floorplan w/ Large Kitchen/Dining Combo & Breakfast Bar open to Familyroom w/ Arcadia Glass Door to Private Backyard backs to field/no homes

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
15000 Guffey DR
15000 Guffey Drive, Hornsby Bend, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1220 sqft
Welcome home! One story newer 3/2 greenbelt home with updated flooring. Third room with no closet can be office or bedroom. Washer, dryer & fridge included. No neighbor behind. Extra storage space in garage, considered 1.5 spaces.
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
3409 Tilmon Lane
3409 Tilmon Ln, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1308 sqft
3409 Tilmon Lane Available 06/05/20 CHARMING HOME IN AUSTIN'S COLONY - Charming build by DR Horton. Spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 bath house! Large open living room. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances- upgraded gas burner stove.
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
19404 Great Falls Dr
19404 Great Falls Drive, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1472 sqft
Newly Built 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Briarcreek - Newly Built 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Briarcreek ~ Open Concept Living ~ Kitchen has Granite Countertops ~ Center Island ~ Built-In Microwave, Gas Stove & Side By Side Fridge (Not Pictured) ~ Walk

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
18221 Flathead Drive
18221 Flat Head Drive, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1332 sqft
Adorable family home in Manor available immediately for move-in. Built in 2006. Just updated with new carpet throughout, fresh paint in the whole house, and updated light fixtures. Cute kitchen with dark cabinets and wood plank floors.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
14104 Briar Creek Loop
14104 Briarcreek Loop, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1332 sqft
Adorable home ready for a new family! Move-in ready. Laminate wood floors downstairs, open living spaces downstairs, pets allows, great neighborhood!
Verified

Pleasant Valley
10 Units Available
Pleasant Valley
10 Units Available
Radius on Grove
2301 Grove Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,199
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,681
1298 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, pendant lighting, open floor plans, 10-foot ceilings and dual vanities. Tenant discounts for Austin-preferred employers. Community outdoor kitchen, pool, business center. Pet-friendly.
Verified

Riverside
34 Units Available
Riverside
34 Units Available
Avesta Altura
1911 Willow Creek Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
954 sqft
Beautiful apartments provide stunning views of downtown Austin. Conveniently located close to I-35 and downtown district. Featuring updated fixtures and appliances. Amenities include pool, gorgeous courtyards, fitness center and dog park.
Verified

Pleasant Valley
16 Units Available
Pleasant Valley
16 Units Available
Edison
4711 East Riverside Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,299
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,499
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1195 sqft
Come and discover the very best at Edison. Enhanced by its lush landscaping and modern styling, Edison offers beautiful apartment living close to downtown Austin, Texas.
Verified

Windsor Hills
14 Units Available
Windsor Hills
14 Units Available
9500 Apartments
9500 Dessau Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$815
490 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
937 sqft
Welcome to 9500 Apartments for rent in Austin, TX. Choose between our one and two-bedroom floor plan options. 9500 Apartments feature in-home washer and dryers, air conditioning, and large closets.
Verified

Montopolis
68 Units Available
Montopolis
68 Units Available
East Vue Ranch Apartments
460 Bastrop Hwy SB, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,350
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1375 sqft
East Vue Ranch Apartments is the new relaxed and friendly premier Austin community, just Southeast of Downtown.
Verified

30 Units Available
30 Units Available
Parmer Place
12101 Dessau Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,215
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1447 sqft
Just off I-35 and close to Walnut Creek Metropolitan Park with attached garages, chef's kitchens, nine-foot ceilings and crown molding, along with poolside gourmet grilling area, Wi-Fi lounge and sun-deck, and drive-thru mail kiosk.
Verified

East Cesar Chavez
24 Units Available
$
East Cesar Chavez
24 Units Available
Corazon
1000 E 5th St, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,555
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,770
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
1002 sqft
Stylish community just minutes from I-35 and the best of Austin. High-end amenities that include a rooftop deck and dramatic skyline views. Walkscore of 91, with interiors that feature granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified

Mueller
56 Units Available
$
Mueller
56 Units Available
Mosaic at Mueller
4600 Mueller Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,415
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,861
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,813
1421 sqft
Special amenities like an on-site gym, game and media room, and swimming pool make these one- to three-bedroom units great for individuals or families. Close to I-35, Mueller Lake Park, Texas State Capitol and more.
Verified

Windsor Park
66 Units Available
Windsor Park
66 Units Available
Mueller Flats
1071 Clayton Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$923
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
920 sqft
Premier apartments include large patios, quartz countertops and plank flooring. One mile from ACC Highland Campus. Close to downtown shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Easy access to I-35, I-290 and I-83.
Verified

Cherrywood
28 Units Available
Cherrywood
28 Units Available
Elan East
2900 Manor Rd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,394
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,510
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,006
1140 sqft
Located close to Airport and East Martin Luther King Jr boulevards. Apartments have private laundry facilities, a balcony, and a functional kitchen with stainless steel fridge and range. Pool, gym and clubhouse available.
Verified

Pleasant Valley
24 Units Available
Pleasant Valley
24 Units Available
Patten East
2239 Cromwell Cir, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
885 sqft
Beautifully manicured grounds in this pet-welcoming community. Saltwater pool, coffee bar and laundry center available. Walk-in closets and private patios or balconies in all units. Minutes from downtown and the University of Texas at Austin.
Verified

22 Units Available
22 Units Available
Altair Tech Ridge
12408 Dessau Road, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,176
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,606
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Altair Tech Ridge serves as the gateway into Austin’s vibrant Tech Ridge district. Located just minutes away from Austin’s largest employers including Samsung, Dell, GM, and Apple, residents experience a convenience unlike any other.
Verified

Govalle
50 Units Available
$
Govalle
50 Units Available
The Guthrie
3218 Gonzales Street, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,295
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1280 sqft
Experience the best of Austin living at The Guthrie.
Verified

48 Units Available
48 Units Available
Ascent North
12001 Dessau Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,955
1630 sqft
Immaculate apartments in a leafy community, just over from Walnut Creek Metropolitan Park. Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern interiors. Swimming pool, fitness center and media room.
Verified

St. Johns
20 Units Available
$
St. Johns
20 Units Available
Wildwood Apartments
7610 Cameron Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$840
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
865 sqft
Perfectly situated between lush, tranquil nature and vibrant downtown Austin, these apartments are recently renovated and offer fireplaces, as well as relaxing bathtubs. Pet-friendly with refreshing pool and hot tub.
Verified

Pleasant Valley
11 Units Available
Pleasant Valley
11 Units Available
Belara Austin
1500 Crossing Pl, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1260 sqft
Units offer faux wood blinds and plank flooring, granite countertops, high-end fixtures, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer units. Situated near the Austin Community College Riverside on Grove Blvd.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Hornsby Bend, TX

Finding an apartment in Hornsby Bend that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

