14356 Chris Zingo Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Brand NEW home never been lived in. High ceilings and tile throughout the home. Living room, dining room, FOUR bedrooms, Refrigerated Air, Washing Machine & Dryer are included. Gas Range, Microwave and double door refrigerator. Pantry and granite counters and kitchen island. Master bedroom windows give it a modern feel and has shelved master closet, Master Bathroom features garden tub, shower and double sink vanity. Double attached garage and over size driveway for parking. Enclosed community with park around the corner.