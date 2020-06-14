All apartments in Horizon City
Last updated June 14 2020

14356 Chris Zingo Lane

14356 Chris Zingo Ln · (915) 867-9963
Location

14356 Chris Zingo Ln, Horizon City, TX 79928

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1330 sqft

Amenities

Brand NEW home never been lived in. High ceilings and tile throughout the home. Living room, dining room, FOUR bedrooms, Refrigerated Air, Washing Machine & Dryer are included. Gas Range, Microwave and double door refrigerator. Pantry and granite counters and kitchen island. Master bedroom windows give it a modern feel and has shelved master closet, Master Bathroom features garden tub, shower and double sink vanity. Double attached garage and over size driveway for parking. Enclosed community with park around the corner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14356 Chris Zingo Lane have any available units?
14356 Chris Zingo Lane has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14356 Chris Zingo Lane have?
Some of 14356 Chris Zingo Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14356 Chris Zingo Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14356 Chris Zingo Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14356 Chris Zingo Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14356 Chris Zingo Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon City.
Does 14356 Chris Zingo Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14356 Chris Zingo Lane does offer parking.
Does 14356 Chris Zingo Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14356 Chris Zingo Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14356 Chris Zingo Lane have a pool?
No, 14356 Chris Zingo Lane does not have a pool.
Does 14356 Chris Zingo Lane have accessible units?
No, 14356 Chris Zingo Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14356 Chris Zingo Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14356 Chris Zingo Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 14356 Chris Zingo Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 14356 Chris Zingo Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
