All apartments in Hickory Creek
Find more places like 2 Oak Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hickory Creek, TX
/
2 Oak Circle
Last updated July 1 2019 at 12:22 PM

2 Oak Circle

2 Oak Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hickory Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2 Oak Circle, Hickory Creek, TX 75065

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Get away from the hustle and bustle of the big city. This lake front community is great for a family that loves the outdoors. With a multitude of parks and trails to roam, you will forget you are only 40 minutes from downtown Dallas.

This open concept home is set on a corner lot in a beautiful mature neighborhood right off I-35. It has 4 bedrooms, one of which can be turned into an office.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/lake-dallas-tx?lid=12259737

(RLNE4897489)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Oak Circle have any available units?
2 Oak Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hickory Creek, TX.
What amenities does 2 Oak Circle have?
Some of 2 Oak Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Oak Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2 Oak Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Oak Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2 Oak Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2 Oak Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2 Oak Circle offers parking.
Does 2 Oak Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Oak Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Oak Circle have a pool?
No, 2 Oak Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2 Oak Circle have accessible units?
No, 2 Oak Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Oak Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Oak Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Oak Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Oak Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mansions at Hickory Creek
1021 Point Vista Rd
Hickory Creek, TX 75065

Similar Pages

Hickory Creek 1 BedroomsHickory Creek 2 Bedrooms
Hickory Creek 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHickory Creek Apartments with Gym
Hickory Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TX
Lewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TX
Fate, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TXTerrell, TXVan Alstyne, TXDecatur, TXMelissa, TXAledo, TXCelina, TXPilot Point, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District