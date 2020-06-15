All apartments in Hewitt
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

524 Connie Dr.

524 Connie Drive · (254) 772-8572 ext. 102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

524 Connie Drive, Hewitt, TX 76643
Hewitt

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 524 Connie Dr. · Avail. Jul 10

$895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
524 Connie Dr. Available 07/10/20 Duplex - This property has carpet throughout, appliances included, and carport. This property is in Midway ISD and located very close to the high school, City of Waco utilities, and easy access to Hewitt drive with many restaurants.

DISCLAIMER: The photos and/or videos may be a general representation of the properties. If you do not want to come to the office to provide a copy of your drivers license or you can email a picture of yourself (from your shoulders up) with/holding your license (information must be legible) in order to get a code so you can walk the specific property you're interested in before submitting an application. You can only view/apply for properties listed as available "NOW".

(RLNE3960147)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 524 Connie Dr. have any available units?
524 Connie Dr. has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 524 Connie Dr. have?
Some of 524 Connie Dr.'s amenities include pet friendly, carport, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 524 Connie Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
524 Connie Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 524 Connie Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 524 Connie Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 524 Connie Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 524 Connie Dr. does offer parking.
Does 524 Connie Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 524 Connie Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 524 Connie Dr. have a pool?
No, 524 Connie Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 524 Connie Dr. have accessible units?
No, 524 Connie Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 524 Connie Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 524 Connie Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 524 Connie Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 524 Connie Dr. has units with air conditioning.
