Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly bathtub refrigerator

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

216 Toluca - Property Id: 290731



There's room for everyone in this spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath beauty in Midway ISD. Plenty of cabinets plus a built in corner hutch in the dining/breakfast area. A countertop bar provides additional eating space. Washer/dryer and fridge are included. Enjoy the large master with private bath that includes; double sink vanity, soaking tub and walk in shower. Privacy fenced backyard.

Call Bonnie Crelia, Realtor/Property Manager

Texas Premier Realty

254-709-8952

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290731

Property Id 290731



(RLNE5820270)