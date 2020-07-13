9211 Colendale Drive

Amenities

Leasing Special: $0 application fee if you apply today! This home allows self-guided tours 7 days per week. Beautifully remodeled 4 bed/2 bath home with fresh paint, new blinds, and new fixtures throughout. Granite counter tops in both kitchen and bathrooms, stainless kitchen appliances, and porcelain flooring throughout the home. Great sized backyard for entertaining. Quick access to both Highway 45 and the Hardy Toll Rd. Monthly rent is based on a 15 month lease. Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates. No section 8. Application Fee (per adult tenant). One-time Lease Administration Fee. One-time Pet Fee (if applicable). Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable). AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise for rent on Craigslist. Complete a rental application online at https://renumgt.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=e0f6a6c8-d893-476c-a626-f40582f7bf60&source=Rently

