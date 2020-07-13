All apartments in Harris County
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
9211 Colendale Drive
Last updated February 20 2020 at 8:54 PM

9211 Colendale Drive

9211 Colendale Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9211 Colendale Drive, Harris County, TX 77037

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Leasing Special: $0 application fee if you apply today! This home allows self-guided tours 7 days per week. Beautifully remodeled 4 bed/2 bath home with fresh paint, new blinds, and new fixtures throughout. Granite counter tops in both kitchen and bathrooms, stainless kitchen appliances, and porcelain flooring throughout the home. Great sized backyard for entertaining. Quick access to both Highway 45 and the Hardy Toll Rd. Monthly rent is based on a 15 month lease. Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates. No section 8. Application Fee (per adult tenant). One-time Lease Administration Fee. One-time Pet Fee (if applicable). Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable). AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise for rent on Craigslist. Complete a rental application online at https://renumgt.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=e0f6a6c8-d893-476c-a626-f40582f7bf60&source=Rently
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9211 Colendale Drive have any available units?
9211 Colendale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 9211 Colendale Drive have?
Some of 9211 Colendale Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9211 Colendale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9211 Colendale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9211 Colendale Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9211 Colendale Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9211 Colendale Drive offer parking?
No, 9211 Colendale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9211 Colendale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9211 Colendale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9211 Colendale Drive have a pool?
No, 9211 Colendale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9211 Colendale Drive have accessible units?
No, 9211 Colendale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9211 Colendale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9211 Colendale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9211 Colendale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9211 Colendale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
