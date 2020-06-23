8502 Plum Lake Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill garage

Awesome home in Copperfield - Enchanting and Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath Home with HUGE backyard on a Corner Lot in the Master Planned Community of Copperfield! This well located home is just down the street from the neighborhood park and school. The downstairs provides plenty of space for entertaining and you have to see the back yard!! Perfect for your next barbecue or get together. Newer washer, dryer and fridge included. Located in highly sought after CY-FAIR ISD. All Bedrooms up with VERY LARGE Master Bedroom and a Remodeled Master Bathroom featuring seperate tube and shower and dual vanities. Secondary Bedrooms feature LARGE walk-in closets. Big backyard with mature trees! Just a short walk to the elementary school! Call for a private viewing today!.



(RLNE2884316)