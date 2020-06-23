All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 8502 Plum Lake Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
8502 Plum Lake Drive
Last updated March 17 2019 at 9:55 AM

8502 Plum Lake Drive

8502 Plum Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8502 Plum Lake Drive, Harris County, TX 77095

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
garage
Awesome home in Copperfield - Enchanting and Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath Home with HUGE backyard on a Corner Lot in the Master Planned Community of Copperfield! This well located home is just down the street from the neighborhood park and school. The downstairs provides plenty of space for entertaining and you have to see the back yard!! Perfect for your next barbecue or get together. Newer washer, dryer and fridge included. Located in highly sought after CY-FAIR ISD. All Bedrooms up with VERY LARGE Master Bedroom and a Remodeled Master Bathroom featuring seperate tube and shower and dual vanities. Secondary Bedrooms feature LARGE walk-in closets. Big backyard with mature trees! Just a short walk to the elementary school! Call for a private viewing today!.

(RLNE2884316)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8502 Plum Lake Drive have any available units?
8502 Plum Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 8502 Plum Lake Drive have?
Some of 8502 Plum Lake Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8502 Plum Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8502 Plum Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8502 Plum Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8502 Plum Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 8502 Plum Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8502 Plum Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 8502 Plum Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8502 Plum Lake Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8502 Plum Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 8502 Plum Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8502 Plum Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 8502 Plum Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8502 Plum Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8502 Plum Lake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8502 Plum Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8502 Plum Lake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Serena Village Apartments
501 Greens Rd
Houston, TX 77060
Broadstone Lofts at Hermann Park
1 Hermann Park Ct
Houston, TX 77021
Concord At Allendale
4800 Allendale Rd
Houston, TX 77017
Broadstone Post Oak
3100 Post Oak Blvd
Houston, TX 77056
Maple Trail
2001 Burke Rd
Pasadena, TX 77502
Rio Roble
1502 Allendale Road
Pasadena, TX 77502
Silverado Apartments
1335 Silverado Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Windwater At Windmill Lakes
9757 Windwater Dr
Houston, TX 77075

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine