8018 Birch Canyon Drive

Beautiful 4 bedroom home located in the wonderful Westbrook Lakes subdivision. Stunning high ceilings throughout the entire home. Excellent outdoor space with shed. Already wired for security if you would like to take over the lease. Subdivision features a duck pond, fountain, sparkling pool, walking trails, play park & more. Zoned to Owens Elementary, Labay Middle School & Cypress Falls High School. All appliances included with the rental: refrigerator, washer, dryer, microwave & dishwasher. ***Short term rentals considered*** Inquire about all options today!