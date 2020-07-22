All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 8018 Birch Canyon Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
8018 Birch Canyon Drive
Last updated April 2 2020 at 9:14 PM

8018 Birch Canyon Drive

8018 Birch Canyon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8018 Birch Canyon Drive, Harris County, TX 77041

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom home located in the wonderful Westbrook Lakes subdivision. Stunning high ceilings throughout the entire home. Excellent outdoor space with shed. Already wired for security if you would like to take over the lease. Subdivision features a duck pond, fountain, sparkling pool, walking trails, play park & more. Zoned to Owens Elementary, Labay Middle School & Cypress Falls High School. All appliances included with the rental: refrigerator, washer, dryer, microwave & dishwasher. ***Short term rentals considered*** Inquire about all options today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8018 Birch Canyon Drive have any available units?
8018 Birch Canyon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 8018 Birch Canyon Drive have?
Some of 8018 Birch Canyon Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8018 Birch Canyon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8018 Birch Canyon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8018 Birch Canyon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8018 Birch Canyon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 8018 Birch Canyon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8018 Birch Canyon Drive offers parking.
Does 8018 Birch Canyon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8018 Birch Canyon Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8018 Birch Canyon Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8018 Birch Canyon Drive has a pool.
Does 8018 Birch Canyon Drive have accessible units?
No, 8018 Birch Canyon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8018 Birch Canyon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8018 Birch Canyon Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8018 Birch Canyon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8018 Birch Canyon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Asheville at Spring Branch
10800 Clay Rd
Houston, TX 77041
Abbey at Memorial
801 Country Place Dr
Houston, TX 77079
Lakeview Estates
1699 Romano Park Ln W
Houston, TX 77090
Highbank
8877 Frankway Dr
Houston, TX 77096
The Falls at Clear Lake
801 E Nasa Pkwy
Webster, TX 77598
Equinox
2950 Old Spanish Trl
Houston, TX 77054
Brisa at Shadowlake
2840 Shadowbriar Dr
Houston, TX 77082
Green Tree Place
4211 Clay Hill Dr
Houston, TX 77084

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine