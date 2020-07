Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool volleyball court

Beautiful 1-story 3 bedroom and 2 bath home ready for immediate move-in in Copperfield Westcreek! Lots of storage space throughout house with a gorgeous backyard with a great deck. Storm doors on front and back door as well as walk-in closets in every bedroom in this split floor plan. Short Walk to park, pool and sand volleyball court.