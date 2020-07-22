All apartments in Harris County
7402 Knoll Cliff Court
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:15 AM

7402 Knoll Cliff Court

7402 Knoll Cliff Court · No Longer Available
Location

7402 Knoll Cliff Court, Harris County, TX 77095

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Call today to schedule a private showing! Gracefully nestled on a spacious corner lot in the idyllic community of Copperfield Southdown Village, this gorgeous home is perfect for making memories. With hardwood flooring, crown and base molding throughout, a fireplace in the living room, and an oversized game room, this 5-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home is a dream. The island kitchen is a culinary delight, featuring granite countertops, a tile backsplash, and breakfast bar. Relax in the spa-like master bedroom, complete with dual vanities, a whirlpool tub, and separate shower. With an extended patio, fire pit, beautiful landscaping, and mature trees, the spacious backyard will be perfect for entertaining. Upgrades to the property include recently replaced window frames, water heater, and a garage door. Community amenities include parks, pools, tennis courts, greenbelts, and trails. Less than 20 minutes to the Energy Corridor, and less than 30 minutes to the Galleria area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7402 Knoll Cliff Court have any available units?
7402 Knoll Cliff Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 7402 Knoll Cliff Court have?
Some of 7402 Knoll Cliff Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7402 Knoll Cliff Court currently offering any rent specials?
7402 Knoll Cliff Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7402 Knoll Cliff Court pet-friendly?
No, 7402 Knoll Cliff Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 7402 Knoll Cliff Court offer parking?
Yes, 7402 Knoll Cliff Court offers parking.
Does 7402 Knoll Cliff Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7402 Knoll Cliff Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7402 Knoll Cliff Court have a pool?
Yes, 7402 Knoll Cliff Court has a pool.
Does 7402 Knoll Cliff Court have accessible units?
No, 7402 Knoll Cliff Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7402 Knoll Cliff Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7402 Knoll Cliff Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 7402 Knoll Cliff Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7402 Knoll Cliff Court does not have units with air conditioning.
