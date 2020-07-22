7402 Knoll Cliff Court

Amenities

Call today to schedule a private showing! Gracefully nestled on a spacious corner lot in the idyllic community of Copperfield Southdown Village, this gorgeous home is perfect for making memories. With hardwood flooring, crown and base molding throughout, a fireplace in the living room, and an oversized game room, this 5-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home is a dream. The island kitchen is a culinary delight, featuring granite countertops, a tile backsplash, and breakfast bar. Relax in the spa-like master bedroom, complete with dual vanities, a whirlpool tub, and separate shower. With an extended patio, fire pit, beautiful landscaping, and mature trees, the spacious backyard will be perfect for entertaining. Upgrades to the property include recently replaced window frames, water heater, and a garage door. Community amenities include parks, pools, tennis courts, greenbelts, and trails. Less than 20 minutes to the Energy Corridor, and less than 30 minutes to the Galleria area.