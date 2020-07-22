All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 7402 Kearney Hill Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
7402 Kearney Hill Lane
Last updated April 4 2019 at 4:50 PM

7402 Kearney Hill Lane

7402 Kearney Hill Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7402 Kearney Hill Lane, Harris County, TX 77389

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Gorgeous 3 bedroom brand new brick home in the highly desirable Augusta Pines community! This home is packed with designer upgrades including hard wood floors, granite and marble counters and tile, designer paint and more! The gourmet kitchen is open to the dining and family room, perfect for entertaining! Refrigerator and washer/dryer included and there is also a central vacuum system! Also included in the rent rate is lawn care maintenance! From the family room, you can enjoy a spacious porch and fenced back yard. This beautiful home won't last long! Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7402 Kearney Hill Lane have any available units?
7402 Kearney Hill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 7402 Kearney Hill Lane have?
Some of 7402 Kearney Hill Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7402 Kearney Hill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7402 Kearney Hill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7402 Kearney Hill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7402 Kearney Hill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 7402 Kearney Hill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7402 Kearney Hill Lane offers parking.
Does 7402 Kearney Hill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7402 Kearney Hill Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7402 Kearney Hill Lane have a pool?
No, 7402 Kearney Hill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7402 Kearney Hill Lane have accessible units?
No, 7402 Kearney Hill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7402 Kearney Hill Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7402 Kearney Hill Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 7402 Kearney Hill Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7402 Kearney Hill Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven at Liberty Hills
14580 Crosby Freeway Frontage Road
Houston, TX 77049
Matthew Ridge
14551 Beechnut St
Houston, TX 77083
Parkway Flats
13328 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77077
Falls at Eagle Creek
9702 N Sam Houston Pkwy E
Humble, TX 77396
District at Washington
230 TC Jester Blvd
Houston, TX 77007
Mirabella Apartments
816 Oak St
Houston, TX 77018
Circle at Point Park
8727 Point Park Dr
Houston, TX 77095
Estates at Memorial Heights
616 Memorial Heights Dr
Houston, TX 77007

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine