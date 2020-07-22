7402 Kearney Hill Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Gorgeous 3 bedroom brand new brick home in the highly desirable Augusta Pines community! This home is packed with designer upgrades including hard wood floors, granite and marble counters and tile, designer paint and more! The gourmet kitchen is open to the dining and family room, perfect for entertaining! Refrigerator and washer/dryer included and there is also a central vacuum system! Also included in the rent rate is lawn care maintenance! From the family room, you can enjoy a spacious porch and fenced back yard. This beautiful home won't last long! Schedule your showing today!