6511 Monte Bello Ridge Lane

Charming and updated two-story home featuring numerous upgrades with the benefits of a well-maintained and secure gated community! Enjoy the gleaming hardwood floors, plantation shutters, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and the additional security of your automatic wrought iron gate. The oversized master suite welcomes you with an ensuite bath and custom walk-in closet, and the sizable backyard with playset is perfect for entertaining! Nestled in the highly desirable Lakes on Eldridge North - a tranquil and private gated community in West Houston, convenient to the Sam Houston Tollway, I-10, Highway 290, and the Energy Corridor. This serene subdivision offers walking and jogging trails, open air gazebos, duck ponds, a Junior Olympic-sized swimming pool, fitness center, volleyball and tennis courts, and a playground. Transportation provided to Awty International, British, and Village schools. Home has never flooded.