6511 Monte Bello Ridge Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6511 Monte Bello Ridge Lane

6511 Monte Bello Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
6511 Monte Bello Ridge Lane, Harris County, TX 77041

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
accessible
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Charming and updated two-story home featuring numerous upgrades with the benefits of a well-maintained and secure gated community! Enjoy the gleaming hardwood floors, plantation shutters, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and the additional security of your automatic wrought iron gate. The oversized master suite welcomes you with an ensuite bath and custom walk-in closet, and the sizable backyard with playset is perfect for entertaining! Nestled in the highly desirable Lakes on Eldridge North - a tranquil and private gated community in West Houston, convenient to the Sam Houston Tollway, I-10, Highway 290, and the Energy Corridor. This serene subdivision offers walking and jogging trails, open air gazebos, duck ponds, a Junior Olympic-sized swimming pool, fitness center, volleyball and tennis courts, and a playground. Transportation provided to Awty International, British, and Village schools. Home has never flooded.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Does 6511 Monte Bello Ridge Lane have any available units?
6511 Monte Bello Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 6511 Monte Bello Ridge Lane have?
Some of 6511 Monte Bello Ridge Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6511 Monte Bello Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6511 Monte Bello Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6511 Monte Bello Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6511 Monte Bello Ridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 6511 Monte Bello Ridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6511 Monte Bello Ridge Lane offers parking.
Does 6511 Monte Bello Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6511 Monte Bello Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6511 Monte Bello Ridge Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6511 Monte Bello Ridge Lane has a pool.
Does 6511 Monte Bello Ridge Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 6511 Monte Bello Ridge Lane has accessible units.
Does 6511 Monte Bello Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6511 Monte Bello Ridge Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 6511 Monte Bello Ridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6511 Monte Bello Ridge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
