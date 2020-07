6106 LAGUNA DEL REY

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

4 BEDROOM /3.5 BATH HOME WITH POOL IN GATED SUBDIVISION - BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM, 3.5 BATH HOME WITH POOL/SPA IN THE PRESTIGIOUS GATED COMMUNITY OF OF LAKES ON ELDRIDGE NORTH. FLOOR PLAN OFFERS A LARGE FAMILY ROOM, STUDY WITH FRENCH DOORS, FORMAL DINING ROOM, DOWNSTAIRS MASTER SUITE WITH SITTING AREA AND FIREPLACE, ISLAND KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST, AND AN UPSTAIRS GAME ROOM. GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS, PLANTATION SHUTTERS, AND CUSTOM BLINDS. REFRIGERATOR, WASHER, & DRYER INCLUDED. 10 FT. GARAGE EXTENSION.



(RLNE4013342)