5614 Island Breeze Drive

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system parking pool bbq/grill garage

5614 Island Breeze - - Beautiful 2 story, 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home in Lakes on Eldridge. This home greets you with fabulous stained glass windows surrounding the entry. Large open floor plan with hardwood floors, great built-ins, formal dining room and stainless appliances. Family room features granite surround fireplace and large windows. Granite counter tops and light cabinetry. Washer/dryer and refrigerator included in home. Double vanity in primary bath with separate shower updated with seamless glass. Beautiful fenced back yard with gas grill and large mature trees. Sprinkler system, reverse osmosis, and security alarm system.Recreational fees included in HOA dues.



