5614 Island Breeze Drive
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:35 PM

5614 Island Breeze Drive

5614 Island Breeze Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5614 Island Breeze Drive, Harris County, TX 77041

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
5614 Island Breeze - - Beautiful 2 story, 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home in Lakes on Eldridge. This home greets you with fabulous stained glass windows surrounding the entry. Large open floor plan with hardwood floors, great built-ins, formal dining room and stainless appliances. Family room features granite surround fireplace and large windows. Granite counter tops and light cabinetry. Washer/dryer and refrigerator included in home. Double vanity in primary bath with separate shower updated with seamless glass. Beautiful fenced back yard with gas grill and large mature trees. Sprinkler system, reverse osmosis, and security alarm system.Recreational fees included in HOA dues.

(RLNE4916640)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5614 Island Breeze Drive have any available units?
5614 Island Breeze Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 5614 Island Breeze Drive have?
Some of 5614 Island Breeze Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5614 Island Breeze Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5614 Island Breeze Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5614 Island Breeze Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5614 Island Breeze Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5614 Island Breeze Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5614 Island Breeze Drive offers parking.
Does 5614 Island Breeze Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5614 Island Breeze Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5614 Island Breeze Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5614 Island Breeze Drive has a pool.
Does 5614 Island Breeze Drive have accessible units?
No, 5614 Island Breeze Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5614 Island Breeze Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5614 Island Breeze Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5614 Island Breeze Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5614 Island Breeze Drive has units with air conditioning.
