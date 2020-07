Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful, well-maintained home is definitely a MUST SEE! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home has many excellent features. Lovely updated kitchen, open concept floor plan, and NO CARPET meaning easy clean ups! Spacious master suite and secondary bedrooms. Large, fully fenced backyard and lets not forget the solar panels! This cozy home allows your quality time with friends and family to be a breeze. Home will not last! Give us a call today for a tour of your future home!