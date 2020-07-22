3506 Walnut Forest Court

Amenities

patio / balcony pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

INCREDIBLE CURB APPEAL! This BEAUTIFUL 1-story home 4-Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathroom in KLEIN ISD! FABULOUS Oversized cul-de-sac lot with a Backyard Paradise that features a spectacular POOL w/beautiful rock landscaping! View the Pool and Back Patio from the Large Light and Bright Breakfast Room as well as from Large, Open and Bright Den and Master Bedroom! Master suite w/wrap around fireplace to the Master Bath. Master bath have Separate Tub and Shower! Huge Family room w/fireplace! Large Formal Dining Room! Bonus room that can be used as Study Room! Gourmet Kitchen w/ Large Island and lots of cabinet/countertops space! Easy access to The Woodlands, I-45, TX-99 and Exxon Campus! Excellent school KISD! Come and see it! Ask about our NO upfront Pest Fees or Security Deposit!!!