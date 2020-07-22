All apartments in Harris County
Last updated September 14 2019 at 4:40 PM

3506 Walnut Forest Court

3506 Walnut Forest Court · No Longer Available
Location

3506 Walnut Forest Court, Harris County, TX 77388

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
INCREDIBLE CURB APPEAL! This BEAUTIFUL 1-story home 4-Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathroom in KLEIN ISD! FABULOUS Oversized cul-de-sac lot with a Backyard Paradise that features a spectacular POOL w/beautiful rock landscaping! View the Pool and Back Patio from the Large Light and Bright Breakfast Room as well as from Large, Open and Bright Den and Master Bedroom! Master suite w/wrap around fireplace to the Master Bath. Master bath have Separate Tub and Shower! Huge Family room w/fireplace! Large Formal Dining Room! Bonus room that can be used as Study Room! Gourmet Kitchen w/ Large Island and lots of cabinet/countertops space! Easy access to The Woodlands, I-45, TX-99 and Exxon Campus! Excellent school KISD! Come and see it! Ask about our NO upfront Pest Fees or Security Deposit!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3506 Walnut Forest Court have any available units?
3506 Walnut Forest Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 3506 Walnut Forest Court currently offering any rent specials?
3506 Walnut Forest Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3506 Walnut Forest Court pet-friendly?
No, 3506 Walnut Forest Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 3506 Walnut Forest Court offer parking?
No, 3506 Walnut Forest Court does not offer parking.
Does 3506 Walnut Forest Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3506 Walnut Forest Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3506 Walnut Forest Court have a pool?
Yes, 3506 Walnut Forest Court has a pool.
Does 3506 Walnut Forest Court have accessible units?
No, 3506 Walnut Forest Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3506 Walnut Forest Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3506 Walnut Forest Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3506 Walnut Forest Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3506 Walnut Forest Court does not have units with air conditioning.
