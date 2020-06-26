All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 24734 Lakecrest Village Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
24734 Lakecrest Village Drive
Last updated November 11 2019 at 5:29 PM

24734 Lakecrest Village Drive

24734 Lakecrest Village Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

24734 Lakecrest Village Drive, Harris County, TX 77493

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Beautiful house in Lakecrest Village subdivision in Katy. 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Like new! Built in 2013, and very well taken care of. Gorgeous ceramic tile throughout kitchen and wet areas and carpet in all bedrooms and living area. Granite countertops in kitchen with all black appliances included. Accent wall at front entry is a nice touch as well as the patio found in the backyard. Bonus!!! Open the gate from the backyard and you will find a hidden treasure, access to a walking trail that leads to a nearby park. No cars allowed down this secret passageway. Laundry comes with washer and dryer. House zoned to Katy ISD!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24734 Lakecrest Village Drive have any available units?
24734 Lakecrest Village Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 24734 Lakecrest Village Drive have?
Some of 24734 Lakecrest Village Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24734 Lakecrest Village Drive currently offering any rent specials?
24734 Lakecrest Village Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24734 Lakecrest Village Drive pet-friendly?
No, 24734 Lakecrest Village Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 24734 Lakecrest Village Drive offer parking?
No, 24734 Lakecrest Village Drive does not offer parking.
Does 24734 Lakecrest Village Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24734 Lakecrest Village Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24734 Lakecrest Village Drive have a pool?
No, 24734 Lakecrest Village Drive does not have a pool.
Does 24734 Lakecrest Village Drive have accessible units?
No, 24734 Lakecrest Village Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 24734 Lakecrest Village Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 24734 Lakecrest Village Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24734 Lakecrest Village Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 24734 Lakecrest Village Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ravella at Eastpoint
7447 Eastpoint Blvd
Baytown, TX 77521
Huntington at Stonefield
13100 Stonefield Dr
Houston, TX 77014
Dover Place Apartments
4137 Dover Street
Houston, TX 77087
The Bennett Baytown
2200 West Baker Rd
Baytown, TX 77520
Costa Vizcaya
12020 N Gessner Rd
Houston, TX 77064
1900 Yorktown
1900 Yorktown St
Houston, TX 77056
Woodglen Village Apartments
11111 W Montgomery Rd
Houston, TX 77088
3000 Sage
3000 Sage Rd
Houston, TX 77056

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine