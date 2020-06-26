24734 Lakecrest Village Drive

Amenities

Beautiful house in Lakecrest Village subdivision in Katy. 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Like new! Built in 2013, and very well taken care of. Gorgeous ceramic tile throughout kitchen and wet areas and carpet in all bedrooms and living area. Granite countertops in kitchen with all black appliances included. Accent wall at front entry is a nice touch as well as the patio found in the backyard. Bonus!!! Open the gate from the backyard and you will find a hidden treasure, access to a walking trail that leads to a nearby park. No cars allowed down this secret passageway. Laundry comes with washer and dryer. House zoned to Katy ISD!!!