21603 Falvel Lake Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room

Newly updated kitchen in this well-located home within minutes of the Springwoods Village - Home of the City Place, a mixed-use urban development with fine dining, cinema, retail, parks, and office campuses for ExxonMobil, HP and Southwest Energy. This home is in a quiet section of an established neighborhood, while having easy access to major routes - I-45, the Grand Parkway, and FM 2920. Lovely new wood-like tile flooring welcomes you into the home with its open ceiling in the living room. The tile flooring continues through all of the 1st floor in the kitchen and master bedroom. The kitchen has new granite counter tops and new stainless steel appliances. The master bathroom has a full garden tub and separate shower. The spacious gameroom and two bedrooms with carpet flooring round out the layout of this home. The home has a good-sized fully fenced backyard with a covered back patio that flows from the kitchen-dining area making it great for entertaining and hosting. See hyperlink.