21603 Falvel Lake Dr
Last updated July 21 2020 at 7:27 AM

21603 Falvel Lake Dr

21603 Favel Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

21603 Favel Lake Drive, Harris County, TX 77388

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
Newly updated kitchen in this well-located home within minutes of the Springwoods Village - Home of the City Place, a mixed-use urban development with fine dining, cinema, retail, parks, and office campuses for ExxonMobil, HP and Southwest Energy. This home is in a quiet section of an established neighborhood, while having easy access to major routes - I-45, the Grand Parkway, and FM 2920. Lovely new wood-like tile flooring welcomes you into the home with its open ceiling in the living room. The tile flooring continues through all of the 1st floor in the kitchen and master bedroom. The kitchen has new granite counter tops and new stainless steel appliances. The master bathroom has a full garden tub and separate shower. The spacious gameroom and two bedrooms with carpet flooring round out the layout of this home. The home has a good-sized fully fenced backyard with a covered back patio that flows from the kitchen-dining area making it great for entertaining and hosting. See hyperlink.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21603 Falvel Lake Dr have any available units?
21603 Falvel Lake Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 21603 Falvel Lake Dr have?
Some of 21603 Falvel Lake Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21603 Falvel Lake Dr currently offering any rent specials?
21603 Falvel Lake Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21603 Falvel Lake Dr pet-friendly?
No, 21603 Falvel Lake Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 21603 Falvel Lake Dr offer parking?
No, 21603 Falvel Lake Dr does not offer parking.
Does 21603 Falvel Lake Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21603 Falvel Lake Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21603 Falvel Lake Dr have a pool?
No, 21603 Falvel Lake Dr does not have a pool.
Does 21603 Falvel Lake Dr have accessible units?
No, 21603 Falvel Lake Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 21603 Falvel Lake Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21603 Falvel Lake Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 21603 Falvel Lake Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21603 Falvel Lake Dr has units with air conditioning.
