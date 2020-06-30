21330 Golden Dove Dr

Amenities

You won't find a home this size, in this area, at a better price! Large, recently renovated 4 bedroom on a quiet street in Klein

school district. Every room is generously sized, with vaulted ceilings in the living room and master. Close to I-45, Spring-Stuebner Rd, FM 2920 and Exxon Mobil HQ (4 miles), as well as schools and shopping. And you'll enjoy the fireplace and big backyard.

Located within 2 miles of schools, 145, Grand Parkway, Spring-Stuebner Rd, Hardy Toll and FM 2920. Lease runs to May 1,

2021.