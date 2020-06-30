All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 21330 Golden Dove Dr.
Last updated December 6 2019 at 11:50 PM

21330 Golden Dove Dr

21330 Golden Dove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

21330 Golden Dove Drive, Harris County, TX 77388

Amenities

You won't find a home this size, in this area, at a better price! Large, recently renovated 4 bedroom on a quiet street in Klein
school district. Every room is generously sized, with vaulted ceilings in the living room and master. Close to I-45, Spring-Stuebner Rd, FM 2920 and Exxon Mobil HQ (4 miles), as well as schools and shopping. And you'll enjoy the fireplace and big backyard.
Large, recently renovated in Klein school district. Every room is generously sized, w/ vaulted ceilings in the living room &
master. You'll enjoy the fireplace and big backyard with separately fenced area for pets. Floors are tile and laminate (no carpet
anywhwere in the house). Spacious eat in kitchen features granite counters, pantry, and a ton of cabinet/counter space.
Located within 2 miles of schools, 145, Grand Parkway, Spring-Stuebner Rd, Hardy Toll and FM 2920. Lease runs to May 1,
2021.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21330 Golden Dove Dr have any available units?
21330 Golden Dove Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 21330 Golden Dove Dr have?
Some of 21330 Golden Dove Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21330 Golden Dove Dr currently offering any rent specials?
21330 Golden Dove Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21330 Golden Dove Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 21330 Golden Dove Dr is pet friendly.
Does 21330 Golden Dove Dr offer parking?
Yes, 21330 Golden Dove Dr offers parking.
Does 21330 Golden Dove Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21330 Golden Dove Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21330 Golden Dove Dr have a pool?
Yes, 21330 Golden Dove Dr has a pool.
Does 21330 Golden Dove Dr have accessible units?
No, 21330 Golden Dove Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 21330 Golden Dove Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21330 Golden Dove Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 21330 Golden Dove Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21330 Golden Dove Dr has units with air conditioning.
