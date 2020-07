Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters game room

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities game room

Master Bedroom is down!! Covered back porch to enjoy the quiet with coffee or tea; 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, both formals, plus family room, with a gameroom upstairs! Shows like new, beautiful flooring. Home is 2 minutes from Elementary, Middle, and High School (much desired Klein Schools). Granite in Kitchen, with lots of counter and cabinet space and a step in pantry.