Last updated April 19 2019 at 5:35 AM

20306 Silent Vale Lane

20306 Silent Vale Ln · No Longer Available
Location

20306 Silent Vale Ln, Harris County, TX 77449

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming single story home on a quiet cul-de-sac street with access to your very own green belt! Open floor plan with tall ceilings and tons of natural light. The large kitchen offers plenty of cabinet and countertop space and new stainless steel microwave. Spacious master bedroom is split from the secondary bedrooms and has a huge walk-in closet! Large private backyard with plenty of green space and an extended deck. The entire home has been freshly painted. This home has no back neighbors and is conveniently located close to walking trails and parks. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer are included. Don't miss out on this great opportunity! ALL carpet flooring just replaced with new beautiful laminate. Photos to be updated soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20306 Silent Vale Lane have any available units?
20306 Silent Vale Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 20306 Silent Vale Lane have?
Some of 20306 Silent Vale Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20306 Silent Vale Lane currently offering any rent specials?
20306 Silent Vale Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20306 Silent Vale Lane pet-friendly?
No, 20306 Silent Vale Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 20306 Silent Vale Lane offer parking?
Yes, 20306 Silent Vale Lane offers parking.
Does 20306 Silent Vale Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20306 Silent Vale Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20306 Silent Vale Lane have a pool?
No, 20306 Silent Vale Lane does not have a pool.
Does 20306 Silent Vale Lane have accessible units?
No, 20306 Silent Vale Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 20306 Silent Vale Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20306 Silent Vale Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 20306 Silent Vale Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 20306 Silent Vale Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
