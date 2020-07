Amenities

pet friendly garage fireplace

Enjoy this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home that comes with 1975 SqFt of living space. Home features spacious living room with fireplace, kitchen with island, tile backsplash,and plenty of cabinet space. Master bath has separate shower and tub. Attached 2 car garage.To schedule your showing and apply visit www.GOALproperties.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.