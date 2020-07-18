Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

13527 Monteigne Lane Available 03/02/20 13527 Monteigne, Large one story in established Coles Crossing - Cypress - 13527 Monteigne Ln, Cypress, TX 77429

This beautiful home on a corner lot is one of our houses for rent in Cypress. It offers three bedrooms with carpet floors and three full bathrooms. This lovely house is located in a lovely subdivision and offers lush landscaping. There is a covered pergola at the fully fenced backyard with lots of mature trees. This home has more than 2,600 square feet of living space and boasts lots of windows that let in tons of natural light as well as amazing architectural details. The island kitchen offers lots of cabinet and storage space, electronic appliances, and a breakfast nook. Off the kitchen is a good-sized dining area. This home also has a laundry room with washer and dryer included as well as a two-car garage.



(RLNE3131663)