All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 13527 Monteigne Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
13527 Monteigne Lane
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:11 PM

13527 Monteigne Lane

13527 Monteigne Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

13527 Monteigne Lane, Harris County, TX 77429

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
13527 Monteigne Lane Available 03/02/20 13527 Monteigne, Large one story in established Coles Crossing - Cypress - 13527 Monteigne Ln, Cypress, TX 77429
This beautiful home on a corner lot is one of our houses for rent in Cypress. It offers three bedrooms with carpet floors and three full bathrooms. This lovely house is located in a lovely subdivision and offers lush landscaping. There is a covered pergola at the fully fenced backyard with lots of mature trees. This home has more than 2,600 square feet of living space and boasts lots of windows that let in tons of natural light as well as amazing architectural details. The island kitchen offers lots of cabinet and storage space, electronic appliances, and a breakfast nook. Off the kitchen is a good-sized dining area. This home also has a laundry room with washer and dryer included as well as a two-car garage.

(RLNE3131663)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13527 Monteigne Lane have any available units?
13527 Monteigne Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 13527 Monteigne Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13527 Monteigne Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13527 Monteigne Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13527 Monteigne Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 13527 Monteigne Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13527 Monteigne Lane offers parking.
Does 13527 Monteigne Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13527 Monteigne Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13527 Monteigne Lane have a pool?
No, 13527 Monteigne Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13527 Monteigne Lane have accessible units?
No, 13527 Monteigne Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13527 Monteigne Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 13527 Monteigne Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13527 Monteigne Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 13527 Monteigne Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Broadmoor
10215 Beechnut St
Houston, TX 77072
Century Galleria Lofts
3363 McCue Rd
Houston, TX 77056
Camden Highland Village
3939 W Alabama St
Houston, TX 77027
Westchase Forest
11355 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77082
Pipers Cove Apartments
270 El Dorado Blvd
Houston, TX 77598
Salado
1000 Greens Rd
Houston, TX 77060
Park At Willowbrook Apartments
7100 Smiling Wood Ln
Houston, TX 77086
The Laurel at Vintage Park
15455 Canterbury Forest Drive
Tomball, TX 77377

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine