All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 12302 Bluff Haven Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
12302 Bluff Haven Lane
Last updated August 29 2019 at 7:24 AM

12302 Bluff Haven Lane

12302 Bluff Haven Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

12302 Bluff Haven Lane, Harris County, TX 77433

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
game room
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
Gorgeous, 5 bedroom 4 bath home secluded on a cul-de-sac in Waterhaven at Bridgeland. Stunning entranceway with vaulted ceilings and spiral staircase gives a great first impression. Wood floors in living room completely open to the spacious kitchen with its elegant island and breakfast bar, granite countertops, SS appliances, gas grill top, and double oven. Master down with top of the line master bathroom which includes a dual vanity and separate shower and spa tub. Another bedroom down complete with its own full bathroom. 3 additional bedrooms up with 2 more full baths. Upstairs also has a spacious game room and separate home theater. Built in speakers and security cameras throughout. Backyard offers a covered patio, beautiful pool and spa that overlooks a lake and bike paths. Conveniently located close to 290 and the Grand Parkway. **Pool maintenance included** Ask about our No Upfront Security Deposit Option!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12302 Bluff Haven Lane have any available units?
12302 Bluff Haven Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 12302 Bluff Haven Lane have?
Some of 12302 Bluff Haven Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12302 Bluff Haven Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12302 Bluff Haven Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12302 Bluff Haven Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12302 Bluff Haven Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 12302 Bluff Haven Lane offer parking?
No, 12302 Bluff Haven Lane does not offer parking.
Does 12302 Bluff Haven Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12302 Bluff Haven Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12302 Bluff Haven Lane have a pool?
Yes, 12302 Bluff Haven Lane has a pool.
Does 12302 Bluff Haven Lane have accessible units?
No, 12302 Bluff Haven Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12302 Bluff Haven Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12302 Bluff Haven Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12302 Bluff Haven Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 12302 Bluff Haven Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Easton Village
8550 Easton Commons Dr
Houston, TX 77095
Camden Park
2700 Woodland Park Dr
Houston, TX 77082
Post Oak Park II
1901 Post Oak Park Dr
Houston, TX 77027
Landmark at Spring Cypress
3223 Spring Cypress Rd
Spring, TX 77388
Marymont
1515 Rudel Rd
Tomball, TX 77375
The Rosemary
17401 West Lake Houston Parkway
Humble, TX 77346
Tuscany Apartments
1100 Bering Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Gables Revere Upper Kirby
2305 W. Alabama St.
Houston, TX 77098

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine