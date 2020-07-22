12302 Bluff Haven Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors gym pool hot tub

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities gym game room pool bbq/grill hot tub media room

Gorgeous, 5 bedroom 4 bath home secluded on a cul-de-sac in Waterhaven at Bridgeland. Stunning entranceway with vaulted ceilings and spiral staircase gives a great first impression. Wood floors in living room completely open to the spacious kitchen with its elegant island and breakfast bar, granite countertops, SS appliances, gas grill top, and double oven. Master down with top of the line master bathroom which includes a dual vanity and separate shower and spa tub. Another bedroom down complete with its own full bathroom. 3 additional bedrooms up with 2 more full baths. Upstairs also has a spacious game room and separate home theater. Built in speakers and security cameras throughout. Backyard offers a covered patio, beautiful pool and spa that overlooks a lake and bike paths. Conveniently located close to 290 and the Grand Parkway. **Pool maintenance included** Ask about our No Upfront Security Deposit Option!