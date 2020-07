Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Just remodeled! No carpet! new granite counter tops, new PEX pipes, new roof, gorgeous kitchen, breakfast area and formal dining perfect for entertaining, very comfortable and spacious home, delightful atrium and big windows that give this home amazing natural light. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer are included. Ready to move in! call today for a showing!