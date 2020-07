Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful one story 3 bed, 2 bath 2-car garage home in Hidden Cove community for lease. Conveniently located, 14 mins to the booming SRT corridor and HQ of big companies. The home comes split bedrooms, spacious kitchen opens to dining and living, and lots of upgrades, including 42 in cabinets, SS appliances, granite countertop, crown molding, 18 x 18 porcelain tile in wet areas and luxury laminated wood floor in the rest of the home, no carpet!!